Fans draw hilarious 'Friends' comparisons as Chandler Bing signs with Mark Byington's Vanderbilt: "Where will Joey Tribbiani go?"

Chandler Bing announced his commitment to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday. He is the third player in his class, joining Jaylon Dean-Vines and Jayden Leverett.

Coach Mark Byington's college basketball program was strong this past season, making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since the 2017 season and reaching the second round.

Chandler Bing shares a name with the famous character from the popular sitcom "Friends," played by the late Matthew Perry. As a result, when this commitment was announced, fans got on social media to comment and make funny references to the TV character.

"Where will Joey Tribbiani go?," one fan wrote.

"I have to admit that I first thought of the character from friends before realizing it was the basketball player from Georgia...," one fan commented.

"He's already accomplished more than the character on Friends did in 235 episodes," one fan added.

The announcement was also posted on Reddit, with many fans commenting.

"Does he play man to man or just use humor as defense?," one fan wrote.

"I can’t believe there’s a real person named this. I hope his middle name isn’t Muriel," one fan commented.

"Fun fact, it's illegal to name your child Joey Tribbiani in Italy," one fan added.

Mark Byington and the Vanderbilt Commodores look to improve next season with several key returners and the Chandler Bing addition

The Commodores have done a good job securing recruits this offseason, most recently with Chandler Bing's pledge. Although he has an interesting name, he should have an impact on the Commodores roster in the coming seasons.

Mark Byington also has several key players returning to their roster, including Devin McGlockton, Tyler Nickel and Tyler Tanner. Nickel and McGlockton are particularly important returners for the squad as they were the team's second and third-leading scorers this past season.

They will be asked to step into even bigger roles next, with leading scorer Jason Edwards leaving the portal to go to Providence. The Commodores also added several players through the portal, including Frankie Collins, AK Okereke, Mike James, Tyler Harris, Mason Nicholson, and Jalen Washington.

