Fans go wild as 6'2 LSU star enters transfer portal amid impending burden on Kim Mulkey: "Wasn't expecting this", "She will do well with Coach Staley"

The LSU Tigers, coached by Kim Mulkey, were unfortunately trounced out of this year's national tournament on Sunday, March 30. The Tigers were defeated 72-65 by the top-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of the 2025 March Madness, putting an end to hopes of a second national title in three years, having won it back in 2023.

In the off-season, LSU is looking at several ways to improve and prepare for the next campaign. But, it seems as though they have just suffered a major blow to their roster as 6'2 forward Sa'Myah Smith is reported to be entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons under the tutelage of Kim Mulkey.

The news of her making a move from the Tigers was confirmed by @TaliaGoodmanWBB on x per On3 Sports, where the two-way force is looking for a new home for the rest of her tenure in college basketball.

College basketball fans and spectators then let out their reactions on X, understandably going wild, as it was deemed to be breaking news that Smith is leaving LSU.

"Wasn’t expecting this," one user captioned.

"Now this is shocking. Wow. I think Flau’jae leaving...Cuz what????," another fan reacted in disbelief, mentioning junior Flau'jae Johnson.

"Reasons: 1) NIL money being offered by other teams 2) Other players (freshman recruiting class + likely portal additions) will limit her play. Good luck to her," another user pointed out.

"Sa’Myah Rochelle Smith…wtf is this?!?!?!," a fan exclaimed.

Other users then detailed their takes on where Smith could be headed in the 2025-2026 season, some even saying it could be a move to long-time conference rival, the Dawn Staley-coached South Carolina Gamecocks.

"She will do well with Coach Staley," one user claimed.

"Gamecock lock. Done deal," another user shared with an emoji.

"Need her at TCU," a user said.

In her last outing for Mulkey's squad, Smith posted four points, a game-high 10 rebounds, four steals, and a block in 30 minutes of playing time.

Sa'Myah Smith had limited minutes under Kim Mulkey in LSU Tigers' 2023 national championship run

It seems as though Sa'Myah Smith is looking for a new program to suit her skill set. Although she had already won it all with the LSU Tigers in the 2022-2023 season, her playing time under Kim Mulkey, was kept to a minimum.

In that year, she averaged just 4.6 markers, 4.0 boards and 1.1 blocks in about 14.7 minutes played per contest. She did bump those numbers up in the recent campaign with 6.6 points, 6.4 caroms and 1.4 blocks in around 22.2 minutes a game.

It will be a huge blow for Kim Mulkey and her program to lose a now key starter in Smith with her defensive-minded prowess.

