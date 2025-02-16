Fans make fun of Dan Hurley as Seton Hall pulls off major upset on UConn: "So glad he didn't come to Kentucky"

Dan Hurley seemingly draws plenty of reactions on social media whenever his team loses. This time was no different as UConn's loss to Seton Hall drew attention from fans with many taking shots at Hurley.

On Saturday, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted a video of Hurley making his way into the locker room following the win against Creighton in their previous game.

As he headed into the tunnel at CHI Health Center Omaha, he turned to the Bluejays fans and mocked them, holding up two fingers to represent his two national titles with the Huskies.

"Dan Hurley doing this and then losing four days later to a 6-18 team is absolutely incredible theater," the post read.

Hoops fans had fun with the clip as UConn followed up the Creighton win with a loss to the Pirates, who came into the game with a nine-game losing streak and a 1-12 Big East record.

"So glad he didn’t come to Kentucky," one user wrote.

"He’s a real life clown that has unpredictable performances at each circus 🤡" another commented.

"Guy is a first rate d*uche," a fan said.

Ah…baby Hurley lost…..ah what a shame," one user added.

Here are a few more comments:

"Classless. His dealio wouldnt of lasted one week in a NBA lockerroom," a fan stated, referencing Hurley's offer from the LA Lakers last summer.

"Didn’t he say that he was the best coach in the Big East?" one more chimed in.

Dan Hurley states Seton Hall deserved the win against UConn

While Seton Hall had been struggling mightily this season and had beaten just one Big East opponent, they pulled off a massive upset on Saturday, defeating UConn 69-68 in overtime.

"They came out, played really, really hard, and their defense has been a lot better, Dan Hurley said postgame. "I thought we were soft in the first half.

"Offensively, we struggled with our finishes at the rim, and we found ourselves down eight in the first half. It just felt like it was justice tonight because they deserved to win."

The Pirates took the lead going into the break but found themselves seven points behind with 45 seconds left in regulation. However, Shaheen Holloway's team was able to rally and send the game to overtime after Dylan Addae-Wusu hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

In overtime, Dan Hurley's men were leading for a majority of the period but Seton Hall snatched the victory, dealing UConn another conference loss.

