The Cavinder twins are coming back to the Miami Hurricanes for their fifth and final year of college basketball. Due to COVID-19, the sisters could use their last year of collegiate eligibility to play the sport for the fifth time. Their return to Miami has been celebrated by many, but some were not impressed by the news.

Haley and Hanna uploaded an Instagram video where they lip synced to the sound "we're back," referencing their comeback to the team.

"When you're both coming back for your 5th year," was written as the caption of the video.

Although there were fans who were excited to watch them play again, some were not.

"One more year of being relevant," wrote a fan.

"Do not get this at all..." another IG user commented.

"Super duper or super dumpeys?" another fan wrote.

Fans were confused why the twins were making a comeback.

The positive commenters looked forward to watch the Cavinder twins play.

"Looking good at the U," wrote a fan.

"Hanna bout to go crazy," encouraged a fan.

"So glad to have you home," another fan wrote,

Fans wished the Cavinder twins well.

Cavinder twins attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Hanna and Haley Cavinder took time out of their schedule to attend the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The two wore stylish outfits to the race: Hanna wore an all-denim dress and a denim Prada bucket hat and Haley wore a yellow and white bodycon dress with chunky sunglasses.

They shared a reel from the event and supported 16-time Constructors’ champions Ferrari. Haley and Hanna Cavinder also gave a shoutout to the Miami Hurricanes as the two will return to the squad.

Apart from preparing for their fifth and final season on the hardwood floor, the sisters recently announced the launch of their fitness app called “Twogether” on Instagram.

"We are so excited to announce we are launching our app “Twogether” on May 13," they wrote on IG.

The app includes different types of workouts and protein-rich meal plans. The Cavinder twins are also passionate about fitness. They often share workout routines with their fans and also engage in 30-day workout challenges every now and then.