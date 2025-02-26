  • home icon
  • Fans react as Duke star Isaiah Evans hilariously interviews himself after beating Miami: "the personality and fire we need"

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Feb 26, 2025 10:17 GMT
Duke Blue Devils star Isaiah Evans
Duke Blue Devils star Isaiah Evans (Credits: IMAGN)

Duke freshman Isaiah Evans helped the Blue Devils beat the Miami Hurricanes 97-60 on Monday. Evans played most of his 26 minutes in the second half as relief for injured Duke star Tyrese Proctor and ended the game with 16 points, one rebound and one assist.

After the game, Evans was in high spirits. In a clip posted on the Blue Devils' Instagram account, he hilariously interviewed himself about his performance in the game.

"Isaiah, just tell me what's going through your mind with those shots right there?" Evans fake interviewed himself.
"Actually, I just saw the first one go in and it was a really good shot you know what I'm saying? Cooper responded to me, the whole team responded to me, I just had to lock it down," Isaiah Evans replied to himself.
College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Evan's hilarious interview.

"Slim is the personality and fire we need. Love this kid," one fan said.
Duke fans expressed their appreciation for Evan's antics.

"Bro interviewed himself 😂😂," one fan said.
"SLIMMMMMM," another fan said.
"Interviewing himself is LEGENDARY," one fan said.

Isaiah Evans earns Jon Scheyer's praise

Isaiah Evans has been used mostly as a rotation option from the bench this season even after his breakout performance when he tallied six first-half 3-pointers against the Auburn Tigers in December. He has been the sixth man off the bench as relief for stars Cooper Flagg and Tyrese Proctor in the game against Miami.

Recently, he has been getting more minutes and he has justified coach Jon Scheyer's increased confidence in him. For the first time in his college basketball career, Evans recorded three consecutive double-digit scoring games starting with his effort against the Virginia Cavaliers last week.

During his Miami pre-game news conference, Scheyer was full of praise for Isaiah Evans' progression this season.

“I could talk forever about Isaiah and how proud I am of him. He’s never been hesitant to shoot in his life; he’s got supreme confidence with that. The thing that he’s done, though, he’s become a really good defender,” Scheyer said. “He’s gotten stronger with the work that he’s done in the weight room. His ability to move his feet, his rebounding, his positioning, he’s a two-way, big-time wing.
"When he’s in there, I have full confidence in what he’s doing. I think the offense is clear, but on the defensive end, the growth that he’s made has been really incredible and it’s gonna lead to more minutes down the stretch.”

Isaiah Evans, nicknamed 'Slim' by Duke fans, has become a firm Blue Devils fan favorite as the season has progressed due to his lights-out shooting moments whenever he has played.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
