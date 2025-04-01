  • home icon
  Fans react to Hailey Van Lith's incredible feat with 3 different schools: "Not loyal at all","Really gonna miss her"

By Joel Reyes
Modified Apr 01, 2025 06:48 GMT
Hailey Van Lith in action for the LSU Tigers, TCU Horned Frogs and the Louisville Cardinals. Source: Imagn
Hailey Van Lith's illustrious college basketball career came to an end on Monday after the TCU Horned Frogs lost to the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She entered the record books with her final collegiate game, becoming the only player in the men's and women's NCAA Tournament history to advance to the Elite Eight with three different schools.

Van Lith previously reached this stage of March Madness with the Louisville Cardinals in 2021, 2022 and 2023. She also helped LSU reach the Elite Eight in the 2024 NCAA Tournament after she transferred to the Tigers.

College hoops fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Van Lith's incredible feat.

"Really gonna miss her," one fan wrote.
"Not loyal at all damn," one fan replied.
"Congratulations to HVL !!! Great year and great career," one fan chimed in.

Here are some other reactions.

"What a legend! Hailey Van Lith makes NCAA history!" one fan shared.
"This shouldn’t be looked at as a good thing. The transfer portal needs some corrections," one fan commented.
"That's not really an accomplishment. Much impressive if it was 1 school," one fan tweeted.
"Well done Hailey along with your fellow lady Frogs! What a wonderful season you all gave us!" one fan wrote.

Hailey Van Lith ends college basketball career with 17-point effort vs Texas

Hailey Van Lith led the TCU Horned Frogs in their 58-47 loss to the Texas Longhorns, scoring 17 points. The senior guard had to work hard for her offense, though, as she went 3-for-15 from the field. She generated most of her points from the charity stripe, knocking down 10 of her 11 free-throw attempts.

Hailey Van Lith (#10) of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 31, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Getty
Hailey Van Lith kept the game close in the first half, scoring eight points in the second quarter to help the Horned Frogs cut the Longhorns' lead to 23-21 at the break. TCU finished the second quarter on a 7-0 run, with five of those points coming from Van Lith.

The Horned Frogs failed to get the lead in the second half, as the Longhorns stretched their advantage to as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter. Sedona Prince did not provide offensive support to Van Lith, scoring just four points on 1-of-4 shooting.

Edited by Ruth John S
