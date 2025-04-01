  • home icon
  Hailey Van Lith Stats Today: How did the TCU guard fare vs Texas? (March 31) 

By Joel Reyes
Modified Apr 01, 2025 02:51 GMT
NCAA Women
Hailey Van Lith (#10) of the TCU Horned Frogs dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 31, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Getty

Hailey Van Lith and the No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs' dream season is over. Their NCAA title hopes ended on Monday night, losing 58-47 to the top-seeded Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

It was a gut-wrenching defeat for Van Lith, who played her last collegiate game. The former Louisville and LSU star finished the contest with a team-high 17 points despite shooting just 3-for-15 from the field. The majority of Van Lith's points came from the free-throw line, with the senior guard going 10-for-11 from the charity stripe.

Van Lith also had eight rebounds, two assists and one steal for the Horned Frogs, who have not reached the Final Four in their program history. She was a workhorse for coach Mark Campbell, playing a game-high 40 minutes in the Elite Eight contest.

Here are Hailey Van Lith's stats from the game against the Texas Longhorns:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTORB-DRBSTLBLKPFTO
Hailey Van Lith4017823-151-310-110-81027
TCU's starters fail to support Hailey Van Lith in Texas loss

Hailey Van Lith got off to a slow start, going scoreless in the first quarter as Texas raced to a 13-9 lead. She bounced back in the second quarter, scoring eight points to lead all TCU scorers at the break. She shot 3-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc to help TCU remain within striking distance of Texas in the first half.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (#10) works against Texas Longhorns guard Bryanna Preston (#1) during the second half of their Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Photo: Imagn
TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (#10) works against Texas Longhorns guard Bryanna Preston (#1) during the second half of their Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Photo: Imagn

The Horned Frogs trailed by just two points entering the halftime interval despite shooting 25.0% from the field, including 18.8% from beyond the arc. They also committed 11 turnovers in the first half, four of which came from Van Lith.

TCU's offensive woes continued in the second half as they finished the game with a 26.7% field-goal shooting clip. The Horned Frogs struggled with their outside shots, missing 16 of their 20 3-point attempts.

Van Lith was the only starter to score in double figures for the Horned Frogs. Madison Conner was TCU's second-leading scorer with nine points. She shot 4-for-11 from the floor, including 1-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Center Sedona Prince, who entered the game averaging 17.6 points, only had four points in the loss to Texas. She also recorded nine rebounds, one assist and one block before fouling out in her final game for TCU.

