Fans react to Mark Pope’s gesture for ex-Kentucky star Rob Dillingham ahead of Wolves vs Lakers

Mark Pope met former Kentucky star Rob Dillingham ahead of Friday's NBA playoff game between Dillingham's Timberwolves and the Lakers. Kentucky men's basketball posted the interaction on Instagram.

Dillingham was a one-and-done for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 season before becoming a first-round pick in last year's NBA draft. He narrowly missed playing under Pope at Kentucky, who took over the head coaching job this past season.

Fans shared their reactions to Pope showing up to support Dillingham in the comments of Kentucky men's basketball's Instagram post. Many reflected on what could have been if Dillingham had stayed in college another season and played under Pope.

"If only Pope could have coached him!"

An IG user wishes Pope could have coached Dillingham

"Pope would have started him too😢"

A comment says Pope would have started Dillingham

"If only @robwitdashifts had played for Pope!"

An IG user expresses disappointment that Pope didn't coach Dillingham

Some Kentucky fans responded with emojis.

"💙💙💙💙💙"

"🔥🔥🔥"

Kentucky fans show support for the interaction between Dillingham and Pope

"💙💙💙"

An IG user comments blue heart emojis for Kentucky

One Instagram user joked that Dillingham didn't know who Pope was.

"Rob: "who is this guy?"😂😭🤨"

A fan jokes about Dillingham and Pope meeting

Rob Dillingham's sole season at Kentucky

Dillingham came to Kentucky as the No. 23 player in his class and appeared in 32 games. However, as fans discussed in their Instagram comments, the guard wasn't a starter. He made just one start for the Wildcats.

Despite not being a starter, Dillingham averaged 23.3 minutes on the court and was an essential sixth man. With 15.2 points per game, the freshman star was the second-highest scorer for Kentucky. He became known for his efficient scoring abilities.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

Dillingham's ability to set up shots for both himself and his teammates also made him stand out. He shot 47.5%, including 44.4% from beyond the arc, and put up 3.9 assists per game. The 6'2" guard is athletic, with speed and solid footwork.

After his freshman season, Dillingham decided to take his skills to the professional level. He was drafted No. 8 overall in the 2024 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs but was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

In his rookie season, Dillingham has appeared in 49 games for Minnesota, averaging 4.5 points per game. His shooting excellence has continued, as he averages 44.1%. The versatile guard will look to help lead the Timberwolves in the playoffs.

