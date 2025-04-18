Fans react as Me'Arah O'Neal's teammate Alexia Gassett reveals how she found out about her pregnancy

Florida Gators guard Me'Arah O'Neal's teammate, Alexia Gassett, uploaded an Instagram video on Wednesday, revealing her pregnancy results to her fans and followers.
"Baby G coming October 2025," Gassett captioned her post.
In the over a minute long video, she was shaking as she took several pregnancy tests before revealing the positive result. She can be seen overwhelmed with emotion as she learns she's pregnant.
"Trying not to panic because my teammate is sleeping just outside the door,” she added on the video clip as she watched the pregnancy test results.
Fans flooded Gassett's Instagram comment section to congratulate her. Here are some of the reactions:
"Awesome! Congratulations 🎊🎉… Don’t worry, Serena Williams won a whole tournament pregnant with her 1st kid. Lol! You’re good!," one fan encouraged her.
"Congratulations !!!! You’re gonna make a great Mom!!!🫶🏾," another wrote.
"Isn’t it illegal to have 6 player on the court," a fan joked.
"No freaking WAYYY IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU," one user commented.
"That second one was when it all hit you like “damn this isn’t a joke this some rs” 😂 congrats luv," another fan added.
"Awee this is beautiful 🥹 Congratulations sis!," one more chimed in.
Me'Arah O'Neal and Alexia Gassett played a season together for the Gators. Gassett was the only incoming transfer to Gainesville from Louisville last offseason. The 6-foot-2 forward, who averaged 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in her first season with Florida, was married to Brandon Gassett in May 2024.
While Gassett announced that she will not exercise her final year of eligibility and will move on to the next chapter of her life, O'Neal, the daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, confirmed on social media that she will stay with the Florida Gators for her sophomore season.
"Runnin it back the gatorwayyy🐊🎱," O'Neal posted on Instagram.
Alexia Gassett shares the happy news of her pregnancy with father
After Alexia Gassett shared her pregnancy news with the public, she also shared a video of her telling her father on Instagram.
"He’s a character," she captioned the post, followed by a series of laughing emojis.
The video captured the moment when Alexia sent a gift box to her parents, which contained several baby items.
Her father opened the box and initially seemed confused about the baby items. When he was told that he was going to be a grandpa, he could not stop his excitement and started dancing.
