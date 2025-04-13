 Shaq's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal shares adorable snap of Gary Payton's grandkid during practice: "Headband Coby"

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, shared an adorable photo of NBA legend Gary Payton's grandson, Jacoby "Coby" Deuce, on social media recently. Coby is the son of Golden State Warriors guard, Gary Payton II, and his wife, Monique.

Payton II, also known as Gary II, like his NBA Champion father, has played in the NBA for a number of teams, like the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Washington Wizards, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Golden State Warriors, where he even won an NBA Championship. And it seems his son is also following a similar route.

On Saturday, Shaq's youngest daughter, Me'Arah, shared a photo on her Instagram stories of Coby looking dapper on the court during a basketball practice session.

"Headband Coby @jacoby_Deuce workoutttt babyboyyy," the Florida Gators star captioned the photo.

Shaq O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal hypes Gary Payton's grandson on IG story. Image via @mearahoneal

Gary Payton is regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time. He remains the first point guard to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. However, he is best known for his 13-year career with the Seattle SuperSonics, where he still holds franchise records in assists and steals. He also led the SuperSonics to an NBA Finals aaperance.

Payton went on to play for the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat, where he won the NBA championship in 2006, playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal. Their stint together also led to a friendship that has extended to their families as we see from Me'Arah's post.

Shaq reacts as daughter Me'Arah O'Neal appears on first trading card

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal often shows his devoted and emotional side when it comes to his family. One such moment happened when he was handed his daughter, Florida women's basketball freshman, Me'Arah O'Neal's trading card after she appeared on it for the first time.

The moment was shared by Topps, one of the most well-known trading card companies, which quickly went viral on Instagram on Feb. 26.

"Oh, my baby girl," he said after he was given the card.

The card was in honor of Me'Arah's 2024 McDonald's All-American Game showing. It comes with an autograph, which was presented to her dad by Adam Lefkoe, Shaq's co-host on The Big Podcast.

Shaq was seen marveling at the card, which only highlighted his deep connection with his children.

Me'Arah had a decent season with Florida where she helped the Gators to the WBIT semifinal, where they lost to Minnesota on March 31.

