Fans react as Ohio State transfer Cotie McMahon commits to Coach Yo's Rebels: "Ole Miss looking dangerous"

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal this offseason. She had a stellar season with the Buckeyes, averaging 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

However, the rest of the team was not able to match her stellar play as the team was eliminated in the Sweet 16 of March Madness by the Tennessee Volunteers.

Shortly after the end of the Buckeyes season, Cotie McMahon announced that she had entered the transfer portal. She immediately became one of the top players in the portal. On Thursday, it was reported by insider Talia Goodman that she is committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Goodman reacted to this news, saying the team looks dangerous with McMahon joining coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad. Several fans agreed with her on X.

"Really good fit for McMahon, in my opinion. Ole Miss is looking dangerous," Goodman wrote.

"Yolett McCuin what y’all got in the water down there? You been cooking!," one fan commented.

"Ole Miss will be running!! Ladies, start your engines. Tennessee, South Carolina get ready," one fan added.

Fans continued to celebrate the move in the comments on X.

"Have fun, it was nice seeing you in Columbus hopefully the sip does u justice or wtv," one fan wrote.

"I will miss watching her play regularly on the Big10 network. Ole Miss got themselves a good ball player," one fan commented.

"Went from Ohio State who just stripped away their DEI funding (she posted her disappointment) to a coach & program full of DEI success. Yolette McCuin going to show here a different type of love," one fan added.

Cotie McMahon picks Ole Miss over SEC rival LSU

When Cotie McMahon entered the transfer portal, it was not surprising to see that she garnered a lot of interest from top teams. It was reported by CBS Sports that the LSU Tigers were the front runners to land McMahon. However, that did not come to pass as McMahon must have liked what Ole Miss head coach Yolett McCuin had to say to her.

The Rebels have been working hard to rebuild their roster this offseason as McMahon is the fifth transfer to commit to the team. She is joining UCF transfer Kaitlin Peterson, Murray State transfer Jayla Murray, Georgia Tech transfer Tianna Thompson, and Virginia transfer Latasha Lattimore. McMahon will immediately step onto the team as one of its top-scoring options.

