News broke on Thursday that the LA Lakers reportedly lined up UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley as their next coach after the dismissal of Darvin Ham a few weeks ago. The news sent shockwaves through the hoops community since it was almost a foregone conclusion that ESPN analyst JJ Redick was the favorite for the job.

The implications of the two-time national championship-winning coach joining started to be unraveled by basketball fans with Huskies guard Andrew Hurley and Bronny James seen as viable draft prospects for the Lakers.

Dan Hurley has included his son, Andrew Hurley, in his championship-winning UConn squads, even allowing him to run down the clock during the championship game when UConn beat Purdue.

One storyline that has gripped the 2024 NBA Draft has been the possibility of LeBron James playing on the same team as his son, Bronny James, and fans linked both interests in draft theories on X.

The Lakers hold both the No. 17 and the No. 55 picks in the upcoming draft and fans speculated that those picks could be used on the sons of the new coach and the star of the team.

Some fans branded Andrew Hurley and Bronny James the new NBA nepo (nepotism) babies:

"Nepotism draft pick? Ohh boy, awful coaching is going to have a field day with that," one fan tweeted.

"Hurley would never draft his son. He’s a savage," another fan tweeted.

"Los Angeles Nepo Babies," one fan tweeted.

Dan Hurley perfect developmental coach for Bronny James

It's safe to say that the development of Bronny James has not gone to plan, first with the cardiac arrest incident last year followed by a poor season for the struggling USC Trojans.

Although he had an encouraging NBA Draft Combine, many analysts still felt that Bronny needed to go back for an extra year of college basketball before jumping to the professionals.

On the other hand, UConn coach Dan Hurley has a track record of developing young players, and if he gets the Lakers job as has been reported, he would be the perfect coach for LeBron's son.

During an episode of "Get Up," Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA insider who broke the news of the Lakers' interest in Dan Hurley, expounded on the issue of Bronny's future in relation to the impending arrival of the UConn coach.

“The idea that you would have Danny Hurley as the leader of the developmental program for Bronny James, I think that has a lot of value for that organization,” Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski also mentioned that the Lakers consider Hurley the perfect coach to develop and nurture their young core consisting of players like Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves.

