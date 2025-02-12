Fans react as Tom Izzo fails to beat Bob Knight's record vs his former team after Indiana upsets Michigan State: "Nothing better than beating Izzo"

Tom Izzo had a chance to pass Bob Knight's Big Ten wins when Michigan State played Indiana on Tuesday night at Breslin Center. However, the Hoosiers came away with a 71-67 win over the No. 11 Spartans, leaving Izzo at 353 conference wins tied with Knight.

Basketball fans online reacted to Izzo missing the opportunity to set the record, with many celebrating the upset victory for Knight's former team.

"Nothing better than beating Izzo," one fan wrote.

"Respect for not allowing Tom Izzo to break bob knights record against his former team," a user said.

"Tonight wasn’t Izzo’s Knight to make history," a tweet read.

"Season has been tough, but at least you didn’t let that j**off pass King Knight’s win total against us," another added.

"Bobby Knight ain’t going down today boys," one fan penned.

"The Hoosiers did just that! Coach Knight would smile that the Hoosiers are not the team that enabled a new Big Ten win record!! The guys played so hard tonight! Very proud of them!" another user wrote.

"Not To-Knight. Great effort boys," one more chimed in.

The Hoosiers went into East Lansing with a five-game losing streak but managed to pull off the upset, dropping the Spartans to a 19-5 (10-3 Big Ten) record. Tom Izzo will have another chance to break Knight’s record, possibly on Saturday against Illinois.

Tom Izzo reacts to the loss and missing record against Indiana

The Michigan State Spartans were heavily favored against the struggling Indiana on Tuesday but came up short, losing 71-67 at home — their first loss at Breslin Center this season.

Tom Izzo's squad has now lost three of its last four games, a far cry from the Spartans' 9-0 start to Big Ten play.

"We put ourselves in a hole now because we didn't do the job at home," Izzo said postgame. "You've gotta win your home games and try to split on the road. We did not play well enough to win.

"And like I said, I say this on my big night — I guess it's a big night —I didn't coach well enough to win."

The Spartans started the game well, going 10-2 in the early minutes and even leading by 12 points midway through the first half. However, Mike Woodson's team battled back and took a 32-29 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the break, Michigan State struggled to gain control of the game. Although it almost rallied back late, cutting the deficit to just one point (66-67) with nine seconds left, the Hoosiers held on for the victory.

