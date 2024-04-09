The Dan Hurley-led UConn Huskies won against the Purdue Boilermakers in a thrilling 75-60 matchup in the national championship game on Monday. The six-time NCAA champions dominated Naismith winner Zach Edey and Purdue throughout the game.

With a 15-point lead and only three minutes remaining in the national championship game, Hurley showed no signs of easing up. In fact, he seemed to get overly immersed in the game.

Hurley was issued a sideline warning after nudging Cam Spencer into position, with the referee in close proximity. This action contributed to UConn's seventh turnover of the game against Purdue.

When fans saw the incident, they compared Hurly to the LSU Lady Tigers' head coach Kim Mulkey, who is known for her animated and assertive personality on the court.

Where one fan compared Hurly to Mulkey, others spoke out against Huskies players, Purdue star Zach Edey, and his teammates, insinuating that the Boilermakers did not get as much attention as Hurley did in a few seconds.

"He's the bald Kim Mulkey," a fan wrote.

"Had more time on the court than any of his players," another wrote.

"Did more than any of [E]dey's teammates on offense," yet another fan noted.

Some fans did not like Dan Hurley's behavior and thus called him a "clown," "annoying," and "entitled."

"This dude is a clown," wrote one fan.

"I'm ngl this may be unpopular, but Hurley is annoying now," another fan noted.

"The privilege and entitlement he felt prior to doing that......lol," said another fan.

Some fans roasted Hurley for his actions.

Dan Hurley experienced another heated moment on the court

Another time Dan Hurley encountered frustration with the referees was during a crucial moment when the Huskies were striking to score a basket with less than three minutes left in the first half.

As Stephon Castle drove towards the basket against Purdue's Lance Jones, he was deemed to have committed an offensive foul, with Jones falling to the ground upon contact.

Hurley looked aggravated, as shown in the broadcast. He was seen mouthing his displeasure with the call.

The head coach is famous for airing his opinion whenever he feels like it. He is often seen expressing himself on the sidelines through his actions and words.