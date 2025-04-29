Fans unhappy with Top 150 college basketball recruit rankings ft AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer: "This list is obvious troll" 

AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer found themselves in the top five of On3's final player rankings for the class of 2025, which the sports website published on Monday. Dybantsa remained on top of the class rankings, which featured a total of 150 players.

It is a position Dybantsa has held since reclassifying to this year's recruiting cycle in October 2023. Small forward Nate Ament and shooting guard Darryn Peterson also were given high marks, ranking second and third, respectively. Boozer nabbed the fourth spot after enjoying another successful season with Columbus.

Caleb Wilson, Chris Cenac, Alijah Arenas, Brayden Burries, Karim Lopez and Koa Peat rounded out the top 10.

However, not all college basketball fans were happy with the list, with some venting their frustrations on X/Twitter:

"This list is obvious troll," one fan wrote.

"Absolute insanity to have Ament over Boozer and Peterson," one fan pointed out.

"This is bogus without Acuff and Thomas. You know, those MCD All Americans?" another fan replied.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"LOL, not having Acuff on here is a joke. He’s shown out in the McDonald’s and Hoop Summit. This is just haterade," one fan said.

"Conveniently bumped the 2 Razorback 5 stars…" another fan posted.

"This list is why no one ever takes y’all serious. Yall are like a parody site to people these days," a fan commented.

Some fans took issue with Arkansas signee Darius Acuff being placed at No. 21. He delivered in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game, scoring 12 points and issuing four assists in the showpiece event.

How AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer fared in McDonald's All-American Game

Five-star prospects AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer squared off in this year's McDonald's All-American Game, which took place on April 1 at Barclays Center. Dybantsa was part of the West team, while Boozer represented the East in the basketball extravaganza.

AJ Dybantsa (#7) of Team USA looks on during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 12, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Getty

Dybantsa, who will be playing for the BYU Cougars in the 2025-26 NCAA season, helped the West secure a 105-92 victory. He finished the game with 17 points and five rebounds. He shot 7-for-12 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Boozer, who will be playing for the Duke Blue Devils next season, posted the game's only double-double in the loss. He scored 16 points and grabbed 12 boards in 23 minutes of action.

