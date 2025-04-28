Alijah Arenas' health scare eases with major update from Gilbert Arenas’ podcast host

On Thursday, the basketball community had a big scare as Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, was involved in a car crash. According to the reports, the five-star recruit was placed in an induced coma for precautionary measures.

Ad

Several NBA players expressed their concerns and offered their prayers for the rising talent's safety and recovery. Alijah's father cancelled the weekly episode of his podcast to attend to his son.

On Monday, Gils Arena's co-host Josiah Johnson offered a major update on the former NBA star's son. The X handle of the show shared a clip from their latest episode featuring Johnson delivering the good news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The podcast's co-host started by addressing the reason behind the cancellation of Thursday's episode before delving into the health update.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Happy to announce that Alijah is doing much better," Johnson said. "I just got off the phone with Gil about five minutes ago. Alijah is doing better, walking, talking, progressing very well. He should be released from the hospital very soon."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josiah also revealed the reason behind the car crash in his statement. According to him, Alijah Arenas was heading to the gym to put in some extra work. However, during his journey, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. He also informed that the five-star recruit avoided all major injuries during the tragic incident.

Gilbert Arenas' aide, Brandon Jennings, shares more updates on Alijah Arenas' condition

Alijah Arenas' tragic car crash had a lot of big names concerned for his safety. Apart from his parents, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was also among the people who sent her prayers for the safety and recovery of the USC commit and five-star recruit.

Ad

On Sunday, former Bucks guard Brandon Jennings shared an update on the young talent's status. He went to check on the former NBA star's son and updated the fans on his condition in an X post.

"Saw my young boy Alijah today he smiled and shook my hand!!! Keep the family in your prayers. 🦴🙏🏾❤️"

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to TMZ, Alijah Arenas had shown significant progress on Friday. Josiah's comments on the "Gils Arenas" show on Sunday had added more to that progress.

Gilbert Arenas' son is one of the most talented youngsters in the basketball world right now. He is among the few players who was able to retain his five-star status even after the reclassification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More