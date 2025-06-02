"Feel like I've been in high school forever": Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, makes feelings known on getting started in Syracuse

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, is preparing for his freshman year at Syracuse. The four-star prospect signed with his father's alma mater back in November and is ready to carve out his own legacy with the Orange.

Anthony plays high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York and is part of his dad's Team Melo AAU program. He graduated from high school last week and will join the Orange in June.

On Thursday, he joined Front Office Sports' "Nilosophy" podcast with host Deja Kelly for an exclusive interview to discuss a variety of topics — including his transition from high school to college and his journey as an entrepreneur and influencer while balancing life as an athlete.

Kelly asked Kiyan Anthony what he was most excited about in starting college life.

"Most excited just to get to college. I feel like I've been in high school forever," Anthony said (Timestamp: 1:24). "I feel like — nervous. It's just like, not nervous, but just the crowd is different.

"I guess every college game is like — it's just a large crowd, and there's going to be a lot of people there, a lot of eyes on me. So, just being ready to produce and perform."

Kiyan Anthony dedicates offseason to building strength, endurance, and core stability

Now that Kiyan Anthony is stepping up to the plate, he wants to ensure his body is ready for the big time. College basketball demands more physicality than high school, so Anthony is focused on building strength to endure the rigors of collegiate play.

"Really just the physical part — like just being in the weight room, getting stronger," Anthony said when Kelly asked him in the same interview what area of his game he's looking to improve in the upcoming year. "I feel like all the skill — me staying on the court is going to come. So just me staying in the weight room, really just working on my body. I feel like that’s the biggest part."

The 6-foot-5 guard will join a Adrian Autry's Syracuse team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 14-19 season. The Orange only recorded seven wins in ACC play, finishing in the bottom half of the conference standings and missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Kiyan Anthony is forging his own path while following in the footsteps of his father, Carmelo, and faces the pressure of living up to what his dad accomplished at Syracuse — leading the team to a national championship.

