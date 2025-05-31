Kiyan Anthony shares his dream "unlimited" NIL brand deal days ahead of Syracuse career

Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony has been getting a lot of NIL deals already, with his most famous one being his AT&T commercial with dad Carmelo. While AT&T may be one of the biggest brands in the US, it is not the brand he wants to have a NIL deal with, as he revealed during an interview on Friday.

Ad

The Syracuse signee sat down with Deja Kelly during the "Nilosophy Show" and discussed a plethora of topics, including his imminent arrival at Upstate New York to play for the Orange. However, he also revealed his dream NIL deal, which is to get "unlimited" Doritos.

Ad

Trending

"I love snacks, so like, fruit snacks, like Doritos or one of those brands, I could just get unlimited Doritos, that would be like, you know, the goal," Kiyan Anthony told Deja Kelly. "Yeah, like a lifetime supply of Doritos, I'll be good."

This then led to fans tagging Doritos in the post to make that NIL deal finally happen.

Ad

Fans tag Doritos after Kiyan Anthony revealed his dream NIL deal was with the nacho chips brand (source: IG/ frontofficesports )

Kiyan Anthony, whose NIL is valued as per On3 is at $1.1 million, has several NIL deals, with Nerf, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, PSD Underwear, Doordash and AT&T. He also has his own clothing brand based in New York City called 'One Way Clothing.'

Ad

Kiyan Anthony revealed that dad Carmelo had important advice for him regarding NIL

Kiyan Anthony's father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, knows a thing or two about endorsement deals. During a Feb. 27 interview with On3, the four-star Syracuse signee revealed that his dad gave him some important advice regarding NIL deals.

“When looking at NIL deals, look for the long-term and look for the longevity in a deal,” he told On3. “Don’t just try to do all these one-off deals where you can make some money. Look for long-term deals where you can actually build a relationship with the … NIL brand.

Ad

He also opened up about the AT&T deal.

“I feel like that’s another reason I picked AT&T. Not to only do it with my dad, but to build a relationship with them and to have longevity and just to keep it going throughout the years," Kiyan said.

Kiyan graduated from Long Island Lutheran on Friday after a stellar senior year, which saw him take his school to the Throne Hoops National title and compete in the Chipotle Nationals. He was also named the MVP during last April's Jordan Brand Classic in Washington, DC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More