LuHi Basketball announces high-energy training session with top prospect Kiyan Anthony before he heads to Syracuse

Four-star Syracuse Kiyan Anthony signee isn't saying goodbye to his high school, Long Island Lutheran, just yet. That's because the Top 35 prospect is holding a special training session at his high school in New York on June 2.

The same was announced by his school on Instagram on Wednesday.

Fans will have the opportunity to train with Kiyan Anthony for free for the first 50 registrants. It will happen at the Visscher Gym in Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York, on June 2, from 6-9 p.m. ET. The LuHi Basketball Academy Instagram Page has called it a "high-energy basketball training session."

It comes after Kiyan Anthony had a stellar senior season in high school despite missing much of the first half due to injury. He had a stellar comeback in January, leading LuHi to some big wins, and went undefeated during the early part of 2025, only losing to Link Academy in the final of the Nike EYBL Scholastic Championship Tournament on March 8.

Because he missed much of the season, Kiyan Anthony wasn't named a McDonald's All-American but was named a Jordan Brand All-American. During the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18, he dropped 26 points for Team Air for the win, getting the MVP honors.

He was also the MVP for Long Island Lutheran for the Throne Hoops National Championships as well as the Game MVP during the Hoophall Classic when LuHi took on AZ Compass Prep.

Carmelo Anthony talks about son, Kiyan Anthony, during Syracuse commencement address

Even though he was a one-and-done at Syracuse, Carmelo Anthony is still considered a legend at the school.

During the school's May 11 commencement ceremony, the former NBA All-Star who was tasked to deliver the commencement address. He mentioned that a certain four-star shooting guard is heading to Upstate New York.

"And speaking of legacy, let me share something personal," he told the crowd. "My son is now a student here at Syracuse. Watching him walk the same halls, wear the same colors, sit in this dome, is one of the proudest moments of my life.

"It’s not just about following in my footsteps. It’s about watching him create his own story. That’s the power of family. That’s the power of legacy. And it reminds me that the seeds you plant today can grow far beyond what you ever imagine," he added.

Kiyan Anthony announced his commitment to Syracuse last November during an episode of his dad's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

