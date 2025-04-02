"Feel like Kim Mulkey pushes her out": College hoops fans react as LSU's Last-Tear Poa makes major career decision

LSU Tigers fans were left stunned after reports that senior guard Last-Tear Poa entered the transfer portal. Recruiting reporter Talia Goodman broke the news Wednesday in an X post, revealing Poa's major career decision. Poa joined LSU in 2022 and averaged 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season before the team's Elite Eight exit from the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were quick to express their thoughts on Poa’s decision to enter the transfer portal, with some referencing Kim Mulkey's treatment of the guard.

“I feel like Kim Mulkey pushes her out. BUT, she could’ve been a great veteran for the guards coming in,” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Mmmm seems Kim lost the locker,” another fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans were also quick to react to the announcement as they continued to give their opinions on Last-Tear Poa’s reported transfer.

“The writing was on the wall… Mulkey refused to play her in the tourney. She better than the other guards,” a fan commented.

“Good luck to her but I thought she graduated already,” another fan commented.

“Happy for her! Mulkey kinda held her back at times. She’s a TRUE PG and defensive menace!” a fan commented.

Ad

Last-Tear Poa transferred from Northwest Florida State to LSU and contributed off the bench during LSU’s 2022-23 National Championship run, averaging 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists

LSU’s Last-Tear Poa and others enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

On Wednesday, LSU guard Last-Tear Poa was reported to have entered the transfer portal, following Junior forward Sa’Myah Smith’s decision to do the same. After LSU's Elite Eight defeat to UCLA, coach Kim Mulkey faces the challenge of reshaping her roster as players head into the NCAA transfer portal.

Ad

Smith suffered an ACL injury in her sophomore year, then returned this past season, averaging 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Smith also produced an important performance in the postseason, as she recorded double-doubles against Florida State and North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Poa made 30 appearances as she started 15 of them while playing 12.8 minutes per game. Her most productive season came in the 2023-24 season when LSU made another deep NCAA Tournament run. She played an average of 20.1 minutes per game, contributing 4.9 points, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals.

After a recent ruling clarified that JUCO seasons do not count against a player’s NCAA eligibility, Last-Tear Poa is set to have one more year to play at the college level. While she has yet to announce her next destination, her final college basketball season will not take place in Baton Rouge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here