"Felt like I spent your bday w you": Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark pens special message to Gabbie Marshall on her birthday vlog

WNBA star Caitlin Clark penned a heartwarming message to her former Iowa teammate and close friend Gabbie Marshall, on her birthday last week. Marshall, who played five seasons of college basketball at Iowa, turned 24 on August 21.

On her big day, Marshall shared a vlog on her TikTok account, giving fans glimpses of her birthday bash.

"This made me happy! Felt like I spent your bday w you," Clark commented on the post.

Caitlin Clark comments on Gabbie Marshall's TikTok post

The video shows Marshall starting the morning, getting ready for school doing makeup and hair. Her boyfriend, Spencer Touro, then dropped her off at Bondurant Hall, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she is currently pursuing a master's degree.

"Hey guys, I spent my birthday with me. So I spent the morning getting ready for class doing a little makeup, trying to be a little cute on my birthday even though I was just going to be sitting in class for hours.

"It's more of me and then I didn't feel like washing my hair, so this is me putting the tangler in. ... And then I packed up my lunch because I'm there from like 9:00 to 4:00 whole day for class. I'm ready for class," Marshall said on her vlog.

Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall played together at Iowa for four years. They both declared for the WNBA draft in April but while Clark was selected with the first overall pick by Indiana, Marshall went undrafted.

Caitlin Clark shares a loving message on Gabbie's IG post

On Sunday, Gabbie Marshall shared a photo dump of her and her boyfriend enjoying their new place and exploring the city of Chapel Hill on Instagram.

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark commented on the post with a lovely note.

"Miss you!!! Love you two," Clark wrote.

"@caitlinclark22 i miss you so much more boo," Marshall replied.

Caitlin Clark's comment on Marshall IG post

Meanwhile, Marshall's other close friends at Iowa, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi, also commented on pictures of Gabbie and Spencer.

"You are seriously the best. I miss you. Love you & Spence," Martin wrote.

"I miss you guys so much," Gyamfi added.

Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi's comment

Marshall relocated to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with Spencer for her further studies last month. After she went undrafted in the WNBA draft, she decided to retire from basketball and went on to pursue a master's degree in occupational therapy at UNC.

