FGCU mascot preps gift box for Caitlin Clark upon Indiana Fever star's special request

Caitlin Clark is once again making her impact on college women's basketball. The WNBA star has sparked an interest in Florida Gulf Coast University. The Eagles have hired former Iowa assistant Raina Harmon as their head coach. Clark, an Iowa alumna, shared her excitement about the news on her Instagram story.

Ad

"It's go Eagles now! @raina15 EARNED IT!," Clark said.

Feb. 2: USC at Iowa - Source: Getty

Clark also showed her new-found fondness for FGCU through a comment on the university's women's basketball team's Instagram announcing the hiring of Harmon.

Ad

Trending

"Merch needed," Clark said.

Ad

The Eagles quickly respond to Clark's request. Employees of the athletics program and the team's mascot posted a TikTok packing a box of merchandise for the Indiana Fever guard.

"It's not every day you get to film your mascot packing a merch box for CAITLIN CLARK🐐⛹️‍♀️"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark will likely always be a loyal Iowa fan, but now, her fandom has expanded to include FGCU.

Final Four viewership down without Caitlin Clark

This March Madness is the first since Clark exhausted her college eligibility. For four years, women's basketball fans could rely on seeing the star guard on their TV screens in the NCAA Tournament. That's no longer the case, and TV ratings reflect her impact.

Ad

Last season, the women's Final Four had a record-breaking 10.8 million viewers. This season's Final Four matchups, South Carolina vs. Texas and UConn vs. UCLA, didn't see the same level of success. The games averaged just 3.9 million viewers.

Feb. 2: USC at Iowa - Source: Getty

Despite the significant dropoff, this was still the second-most watched women's Final Four in history. Last year's championship game, which featured Clark and the Hawkeyes taking on South Carolina, was the first time ever that the women's championship game had better ratings than the men's.

Ad

Clark's impact on women's basketball continues to be highlighted in the WNBA. The league has seen a boost in viewing since the Iowa star became the No. 1 WNBA draft pick last year.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun:- Game 2 - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever were the most-watched team in the WNBA last season with Clark on the roster. She was named the Rookie of the Year and received the most All-Star votes for any player in WNBA history.

Clark's college career may be over, but her impact on women's college basketball persists as she also grows the WNBA's popularity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here