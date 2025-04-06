FGCU mascot preps gift box for Caitlin Clark upon Indiana Fever star's special request

Caitlin Clark is once again making her impact on college women's basketball. The WNBA star has sparked an interest in Florida Gulf Coast University. The Eagles have hired former Iowa assistant Raina Harmon as their head coach. Clark, an Iowa alumna, shared her excitement about the news on her Instagram story.
"It's go Eagles now! @raina15 EARNED IT!," Clark said.
Clark also showed her new-found fondness for FGCU through a comment on the university's women's basketball team's Instagram announcing the hiring of Harmon.
"Merch needed," Clark said.
The Eagles quickly respond to Clark's request. Employees of the athletics program and the team's mascot posted a TikTok packing a box of merchandise for the Indiana Fever guard.
"It's not every day you get to film your mascot packing a merch box for CAITLIN CLARK🐐⛹️♀️"
Clark will likely always be a loyal Iowa fan, but now, her fandom has expanded to include FGCU.
Final Four viewership down without Caitlin Clark
This March Madness is the first since Clark exhausted her college eligibility. For four years, women's basketball fans could rely on seeing the star guard on their TV screens in the NCAA Tournament. That's no longer the case, and TV ratings reflect her impact.
Last season, the women's Final Four had a record-breaking 10.8 million viewers. This season's Final Four matchups, South Carolina vs. Texas and UConn vs. UCLA, didn't see the same level of success. The games averaged just 3.9 million viewers.
Despite the significant dropoff, this was still the second-most watched women's Final Four in history. Last year's championship game, which featured Clark and the Hawkeyes taking on South Carolina, was the first time ever that the women's championship game had better ratings than the men's.
Clark's impact on women's basketball continues to be highlighted in the WNBA. The league has seen a boost in viewing since the Iowa star became the No. 1 WNBA draft pick last year.
The Indiana Fever were the most-watched team in the WNBA last season with Clark on the roster. She was named the Rookie of the Year and received the most All-Star votes for any player in WNBA history.
Clark's college career may be over, but her impact on women's college basketball persists as she also grows the WNBA's popularity.
