  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs. New Zealand box score: Stats, game summary as AJ Dybantsa and Co. advance to Finals

FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs. New Zealand box score: Stats, game summary as AJ Dybantsa and Co. advance to Finals

By Geoff
Modified Jul 06, 2025 05:55 GMT
AJ Dybantsa (left) and Caleb Holt (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
AJ Dybantsa (left) and Caleb Holt (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

Team USA marched through the finals of the FIBA U19 World Cup 2025 after defeating New Zealand 120-64 in the semifinals on Saturday at the Lausanne Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ad

The US squad overwhelmed the Junior Tall Blacks from the outset. They never looked back, securing a Sunday winner-take-all showdown against Germany, which outclassed Slovenia 84-72 in the other semifinal.

USA vs New Zealand Box Scores

Quarterscores

TEAM
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
New Zealand
14
12
24
14
64
USA
32
23
26
39
120
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New Zealand

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
0
Hayden Jones
27:45
5
2/9
(22.2%)
1/5
(20%)
1/4
(25%)
0/0
(0%)
0
3
3
3
1
5
0
1
-44
0
1
Kahu Treacher
06:27
2
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
-3
2
2
Joshua Wyllie
12:08
2
1/1
(100%)
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
1
2
1
0
0
1
0
-10
6
4
Jackson Ball
22:51
12
4/10
(40%)
3/4
(75%)
1/6
(16.7%)
3/5
(60%)
0
0
0
1
2
3
1
0
-28
3
5
Troy Plumtree
16:52
8
2/5
(40%)
0/0
(0%)
2/5
(40%)
2/4
(50%)
2
1
3
0
0
0
2
0
-7
8
6
Tama Isaac
26:58
8
4/11
(36.4%)
4/7
(57.1%)
0/4
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
3
4
2
2
2
1
1
-41
7
8
Xanda Marsters
08:22
3
1/6
(16.7%)
0/1
(0%)
1/5
(20%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
-17
-1
11
Julius Halaifonua
24:44
15
7/14
(50%)
7/13
(53.8%)
0/1
(0%)
1/2
(50%)
2
2
4
1
4
2
1
2
-42
13
12
Oscar Goodman
17:10
2
1/5
(20%)
1/3
(33.3%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
3
4
2
2
5
0
0
-34
-1
13
Carter Hopoi
12:33
0
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
2
2
1
1
0
-23
2
14
Lachlan Crate
17:08
7
3/6
(50%)
3/4
(75%)
0/2
(0%)
1/3
(33.3%)
2
2
4
1
0
1
0
0
-27
6
16
William Blight
07:02
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
3
1
0
0
-4
0
Team/Coaches
4
3
7
0
1
45
TOTAL
200
64
25/69
(36.2%)
20/39
(51.3%)
5/30
(16.7%)
9/16
(56.3%)
13
22
35
13
16
21
7
4
45
Ad

USA

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
4
Koa Peat
13:46
7
2/6
(33.3%)
2/6
(33.3%)
0/0
(0%)
3/5
(60%)
2
4
6
1
1
0
1
0
20
9
5
JJ Mandaquit
22:56
6
2/5
(40%)
0/3
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
1
3
4
7
4
0
1
0
31
15
6
Caleb Holt
22:42
20
8/10
(80%)
4/4
(100%)
4/6
(66.7%)
0/0
(0%)
0
7
7
2
0
3
4
0
32
28
7
AJ Dybantsa
13:46
10
3/6
(50%)
3/5
(60%)
0/1
(0%)
4/4
(100%)
2
1
3
2
0
0
1
0
19
13
8
Jasper Johnson
18:16
14
5/11
(45.5%)
2/4
(50%)
3/7
(42.9%)
1/3
(33.3%)
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
12
8
9
Mikel Brown Jr.
17:21
11
5/8
(62.5%)
4/5
(80%)
1/3
(33.3%)
0/1
(0%)
0
2
2
6
0
2
1
0
26
14
10
Jordan Smith Jr.
12:59
7
2/3
(66.7%)
1/2
(50%)
1/1
(100%)
2/2
(100%)
2
1
3
1
3
1
0
0
22
9
11
Tyran Stokes
17:41
12
3/6
(50%)
3/5
(60%)
0/1
(0%)
6/6
(100%)
0
3
3
3
2
0
1
0
17
16
12
Brandon McCoy
12:00
8
4/5
(80%)
4/5
(80%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
3
4
1
2
0
1
0
26
13
13
Morez Johnson Jr.
14:24
6
3/6
(50%)
3/6
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
3
1
4
0
1
0
0
2
26
9
14
Nikolas Khamenia
14:12
13
5/9
(55.6%)
3/5
(60%)
2/4
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
1
2
3
1
0
1
1
0
30
12
15
Daniel Jacobsen
19:57
6
3/7
(42.9%)
3/7
(42.9%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
3
3
6
1
1
1
0
3
19
11
Team/Coaches
1
3
4
0
0
157
TOTAL
200
120
45/82
(54.9%)
32/57
(56.1%)
13/25
(52%)
17/23
(73.9%)
16
34
50
26
15
8
11
5
157
Ad

Team USA vs New Zealand Game Summary

Team USA raced to a 23-8 lead from the efforts of AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Jasper Johnson, Mikel Brown and Daniel Jacobsen. Morez Johnson and Caleb Holt would join the scoring assault in the second quarter to give the US five a 55-26 advantage at the half.

The eight-time world champions resumed their relentless attack in the second half, dropping 65 points to crush the Junior Tall Blacks and make the tournament final.

Ad

Holt led six US players in double figures with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals. He shot 8-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-6 from the 3-point line. Jasper Johnson, Nikolas Khamenia, Tyran Stokes added 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Tommy Lloyd-coached team.

Mikel Brown Jr came up with 11 points and six assists while No. 1-ranked Class of 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa contributed 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in more than 13 minutes of action.

Ad

All US players scored at least six points in the game. The Americans' biggest lead stood at 59 points late in the game.

"It's always super fun winning, especially wearing USA on your chest. We have one more tomorrow so we are hoping to take care of business," nincoming Duke freshman Nikolas Khamenia said.

Julius Halaifonua led New Zealand's offense with 15 points while Jackson Ball added 12.

Ad

Hayden Jones, who came into the semifinal game as Team New Zealand's leading scorer at 15.2 ppg, was limited to five points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field.

Team USA shot 54.5% from the field while limiting the Junior Tall Blacks to 36.2%. They also dominated the rebounds (50-35) and assists (26-13) departments to keep their hopes of a record ninth championship alive.

The 120 points scored by the US team set a FIBA U19 World Cup Semi-Finals record. They eclipsed the record of 102 set by the 2019 US team in the Final Four against Lithuania, which only scored 67 points.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications