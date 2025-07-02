FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs. Jordan box score: Stats, game summary for Round of 16

  • home icon
By Alexander O'Reilly
Published Jul 02, 2025 17:42 GMT
Image Source: Imagn - AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat
Following a dominating performance in Group D of the FIBA U19 World Cup, Team USA continued to show its dominance in the round of 16. In a game against Jordan on Wednesday, the United States dominated Jordan to advance to the quarterfinals.

Team USA more than doubled the score of Jordan, meaning the coaching staff was able to split the playing time of its players. No player single-handedly dominated the game. Instead, the USA players split playing time and scored 140 points as a unit.

Team USA vs. Jordan box score

Team 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
Jordan
15

22

19

11

67
USA
32

35

39

34

140
Team USA box score

FG

2PT FG

3PT FG

FT

PTS

OREB

DREB

REB

AST

PF

TO

STL

BLK

+/-

EFF

Koa Peat6 for 106 for 10
0 for 0

1 for 2

13

1

2

3

1

0

0

1

0

23

13

JJ Mandaquit2 for 42 for 30 for 13 for 37
0

0

0

2

0

3

2

0

16

6

Caleb Holt5 for 133 for 52 for 81 for 113
0

5

5

4

0

1

4

0

38

17

AJ Dybantsa2 for 42 for 20 for 23 for 37
3

1

4

2

1

0

1

1

24

13

Jasper Johnson3 for 61 for 12 for 50 for 08
2

0

2

1

1

0

1

1

17

10

Mikel Brown Jr.1 for 30 for 01 for 30 for 03
0

0

0

4

0

1

2

0

22

6

Jordan Smith Jr.6 for 96 for 80 for 11 for 213
1

1

2

1

0

1

4

0

27

15

Tyran Stokes9 for 119 for 100 for 11 for 319
1

10

11

10

2

0

7

0

44

43

Brandon McCoy6 for 106 for 60 for 41 for 213
1

1

2

7

2

1

4

0

41

20

Morez Johnson Jr. 8 for 98 for 90 for 03 for 319
3

2

5

0

0

0

2

1

24

26

Nikolas Khamenia4 for 82 for 22 for 60 for 010
0

4

4

3

2

1

2

0

48

14

Daniel Jacobsen7 for 97 for 70 for 21 for 115
4

1

5

2

1

1

1

5

41

25

Team Jordan box score

FG

2PT FG

3PT FG

FT

PTS

OREB

DREB

REB

AST

PF

TO

STL

BLK

+/-

EFF

Saif

Al-Deen Saleh

2 for 60 for 12 for 50 for 06
0

2

2

1

2

4

0

0

-42

1

Omar

Khaled Mahmoud Salman

4 for 122 for 52 for 72 for 312
2

5

7

1

1

1

1

0

-48

11

Omar

Hijazi

0 for 10 for 00 for 10 for 00
0

2

2

0

0

3

0

0

-26

-2

Rawhi

Zeid Rawhi Zeid Kilani

2 for 82 for 40 for 40 for 06
2

2

4

3

0

6

1

0

-47

3

Altayyeb

Kassem

3 for 40 for 13 for 30 for 09
0

0

0

0

4

3

0

0

-33

5

Abdallah

Shatat

1 for 40 for 01 for 40 for 03
0

0

0

0

2

5

1

0

-14

-4

Abdallah

Abu-Saab

4 for 83 for 61 for 20 for 29
1

2

3

4

3

7

0

0

-36

3

Hussein

Ahmad Ababneh

2 for 52 for 50 for 00 for 04
0

1

1

1

3

2

0

0

-31

1

Karim

Ashraf Lutfi Aljaibat

7 for 165 for 92 for 70 for 016
3

2

5

0

1

2

3

0

-48

13

Faris

Mucharbach

1 for 71 for 60 for 10 for 02
3

3

6

1

4

3

0

0

-40

0

Team USA vs. Jordan summary

Team USA headed into this round of 16 matchup against Jordan as a huge favorite. It did not take the team long for the team to show why it is one of the favorites to win the tournament. After some back-and-forth play in the early stages of the first quarter, Team USA started to pull ahead. By the time the fourth quarter concluded, the United States was leading 32-15.

Jordan had its best performance of the game in the second quarter, scoring 22 points against the United States. However, the American squad was able to score even more than it did in the first quarter, putting up 35 points and taking a 67-37 lead into halftime.

The third quarter once again showed the dominance of the United States squad. They put up 39 points to Jordan's 19. Then in the fourth quarter, the Americans pulled away even further, showcasing their offensive and defensive dominance. They scored 34 points while limiting Jordan to 11 points.

Jordan Smith Jr. and Morez Johnson Jr. led the way for the United States, putting up 19 points each. However, it was a balanced effort with eight players putting up 10 points or more.

The quarterfinals will take place on Friday and fans will get to watch a rivalry matchup. The United States will play against its Northern rivals, Canada, for a spot in the semifinals.

Canada also performed well in the round of 16, although not as dominantly as Team USA. The Canadians defeated Mali 100-75 to advance to the quarterfinals.

All quarterfinal matchups will be played on Friday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. The two remaining teams will compete in the final on Sunday, and the champion will be crowned. As things stand, the United States looks like the favorite to win.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
