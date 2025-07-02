FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs. Jordan box score: Stats, game summary for Round of 16

Following a dominating performance in Group D of the FIBA U19 World Cup, Team USA continued to show its dominance in the round of 16. In a game against Jordan on Wednesday, the United States dominated Jordan to advance to the quarterfinals.

Team USA more than doubled the score of Jordan, meaning the coaching staff was able to split the playing time of its players. No player single-handedly dominated the game. Instead, the USA players split playing time and scored 140 points as a unit.

Team USA vs. Jordan box score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Jordan 15 22 19 11 67 USA 32 35 39 34 140

Trending

Team USA box score

FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT PTS OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF Koa Peat 6 for 10 6 for 10 0 for 0 1 for 2 13 1 2 3 1 0 0 1 0 23 13 JJ Mandaquit 2 for 4 2 for 3 0 for 1 3 for 3 7 0 0 0 2 0 3 2 0 16 6 Caleb Holt 5 for 13 3 for 5 2 for 8 1 for 1 13 0 5 5 4 0 1 4 0 38 17 AJ Dybantsa 2 for 4 2 for 2 0 for 2 3 for 3 7 3 1 4 2 1 0 1 1 24 13 Jasper Johnson 3 for 6 1 for 1 2 for 5 0 for 0 8 2 0 2 1 1 0 1 1 17 10 Mikel Brown Jr. 1 for 3 0 for 0 1 for 3 0 for 0 3 0 0 0 4 0 1 2 0 22 6 Jordan Smith Jr. 6 for 9 6 for 8 0 for 1 1 for 2 13 1 1 2 1 0 1 4 0 27 15 Tyran Stokes 9 for 11 9 for 10 0 for 1 1 for 3 19 1 10 11 10 2 0 7 0 44 43 Brandon McCoy 6 for 10 6 for 6 0 for 4 1 for 2 13 1 1 2 7 2 1 4 0 41 20 Morez Johnson Jr. 8 for 9 8 for 9 0 for 0 3 for 3 19 3 2 5 0 0 0 2 1 24 26 Nikolas Khamenia 4 for 8 2 for 2 2 for 6 0 for 0 10 0 4 4 3 2 1 2 0 48 14 Daniel Jacobsen 7 for 9 7 for 7 0 for 2 1 for 1 15 4 1 5 2 1 1 1 5 41 25

Team Jordan box score

FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT PTS OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF Saif Al-Deen Saleh 2 for 6 0 for 1 2 for 5 0 for 0 6 0 2 2 1 2 4 0 0 -42 1 Omar Khaled Mahmoud Salman 4 for 12 2 for 5 2 for 7 2 for 3 12 2 5 7 1 1 1 1 0 -48 11 Omar Hijazi 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 0 0 -26 -2 Rawhi Zeid Rawhi Zeid Kilani 2 for 8 2 for 4 0 for 4 0 for 0 6 2 2 4 3 0 6 1 0 -47 3 Altayyeb Kassem 3 for 4 0 for 1 3 for 3 0 for 0 9 0 0 0 0 4 3 0 0 -33 5 Abdallah Shatat 1 for 4 0 for 0 1 for 4 0 for 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 5 1 0 -14 -4 Abdallah Abu-Saab 4 for 8 3 for 6 1 for 2 0 for 2 9 1 2 3 4 3 7 0 0 -36 3 Hussein Ahmad Ababneh 2 for 5 2 for 5 0 for 0 0 for 0 4 0 1 1 1 3 2 0 0 -31 1 Karim Ashraf Lutfi Aljaibat 7 for 16 5 for 9 2 for 7 0 for 0 16 3 2 5 0 1 2 3 0 -48 13 Faris Mucharbach 1 for 7 1 for 6 0 for 1 0 for 0 2 3 3 6 1 4 3 0 0 -40 0

Team USA vs. Jordan summary

Team USA headed into this round of 16 matchup against Jordan as a huge favorite. It did not take the team long for the team to show why it is one of the favorites to win the tournament. After some back-and-forth play in the early stages of the first quarter, Team USA started to pull ahead. By the time the fourth quarter concluded, the United States was leading 32-15.

Jordan had its best performance of the game in the second quarter, scoring 22 points against the United States. However, the American squad was able to score even more than it did in the first quarter, putting up 35 points and taking a 67-37 lead into halftime.

The third quarter once again showed the dominance of the United States squad. They put up 39 points to Jordan's 19. Then in the fourth quarter, the Americans pulled away even further, showcasing their offensive and defensive dominance. They scored 34 points while limiting Jordan to 11 points.

Jordan Smith Jr. and Morez Johnson Jr. led the way for the United States, putting up 19 points each. However, it was a balanced effort with eight players putting up 10 points or more.

The quarterfinals will take place on Friday and fans will get to watch a rivalry matchup. The United States will play against its Northern rivals, Canada, for a spot in the semifinals.

Canada also performed well in the round of 16, although not as dominantly as Team USA. The Canadians defeated Mali 100-75 to advance to the quarterfinals.

All quarterfinal matchups will be played on Friday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. The two remaining teams will compete in the final on Sunday, and the champion will be crowned. As things stand, the United States looks like the favorite to win.

