"First game in the Garden did not disappoint": Paige Bueckers drops her reaction to watching Knicks vs Pacers game live at Madison Square Garden

UConn Huskies women's basketball star Paige Bueckers finished strong for the 2023-24 season following her injury rehabilitation. After leading the program to a Final Four berth after making a comeback, Bueckers is now enjoying the offseason by attending the NBA playoffs.

She was present at Madison Square Garden on Monday, May 6 for Game 1 of the conference semifinal between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. And as per her tweet on X, Paige Bueckers was not left disappointed with the playoff showdown between the two teams.

"First game in the Garden did not disappoint," Bueckers wrote.

The New York Knicks took home the victory in the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinal with a 121-117 over the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson emerged as the top scorer of the game tallying 43 points, six rebounds, and six assists to help his team clinch the win.

Paige Bueckers 2023-24 season performance

After missing out on the entirety of the 2022-23 season after tearing her ACL, Bueckers put up solid numbers last season for the Huskies on the court. In 39 games, she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game along with a field goal percentage of 53.0%

Paige Bueckers also led the Huskies to a Big East tournament title following a 78-42 win over Georgetown. She emerged as the top scorer in that game with 27 points, four rebounds and three assists.

In the NCAA tournament, the Huskies made it to the Final Four, where they lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, bringing an end to their season. However, Bueckers is returning next season and will be aiming to have a successful season with the program.

Paige Bueckers shows off dance moves during graduation ceremony

The UConn basketball star recently graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in human development and family sciences. She graduated with a 3.497 GPA showcasing her academic prowess as well.

During the graduation ceremony, Bueckers showed off her dance skills as she took to the stage to collect her degree.

It will be interesting to see if Bueckers can also add a national championship title to her collegiate career with the Huskies after successfully graduating, Do you think UConn can be a contender for the natty next season?