"First practice, they cover all the windows"": Former UConn star Jeremy Lamb reflects on initial impressions of HC Jim Calhoun

Former NBA player Jeremy Lamb reflected on his first practice with the UConn Huskies while speaking on the "Run Your Race" podcast. As a freshman in college, Lamb was being coached by Jim Calhoun. He joined the program as a four-star prospect who was ranked #76 overall and #16 among shooting guards in the 2010 class.

With that, the former Charlotte Hornets guard recounted a tough first day under Calhoun, who had planned a tiring practice session for the team.

"The first practice, right? They cover all the windows, cover everything, I'm sitting there like, 'What they about to do to us?,'" he said (at 20:58). "And that first practice was crazy. Oh my ... it was crazy, I'm sitting there like, 'Yo, what?'"

Jeremy Lamb then highlighted the intensity of the practice by sharing that he would give midway had he attempted to replicate it post-retirement. Nevertheless, despite Jim Calhoun's exhausting ways, he shared that he knew that Calhoun is preparing the team for the big league.

"There's no way I could go through a practice like that at my age now. You know, I was young, I'm like, 'Okay, whatever.' Man, he had us running suicides. Every time we do something wrong, we gotta run a sprint, he cussing us out, he going ham.

"He was like, 'Your mom, your dad, they not here,' and I was sitting there like, 'They not here, damn.' I was scared ... he was getting us ready for the league."

Jeremy Lamb led UConn to a National Championship in his freshman season

Despite being a freshman, Jeremy Lamb carved out a starter role immediately with UConn and started in 40 games. He played a significant role by logging a little under 28 minutes and averaging 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 48.7% shooting, making the Big East All-Rookie Team.

Lamb also elevated his numbers in the NCAA tournament, where her averaged 16.1 ppg and 4.8 rpg on 58% overall shooting and over 50% 3-point efficiency. With his consistency, UConn's men's program lifted its third all-time national championship trophy.

Jeremy Lamb's time at the program was short as he was picked 12th overall by the Houston Rockets. He played a decade in the NBA, suiting up for Oklahoma City, Hornets, Pacers, and Sacramento.

