Flau'jae Johnson drops 3 word reaction to her own highlights from Elite 8 Match-up vs Lauren Betts' UCLA

Flau'jae Johnson is a fan of her own work. The LSU star dropped a three-word reaction on Wednesday when replying to a post on X (formerly Twitter) which featured her highlights from the Tigers' game against Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

That contest ended in disappointment for the Tigers, who lost 72-65 to the Bruins at Spokane Arena. It wasn't because of Johnson, who produced her best game in this year's March Madness against UCLA.

She recalled her performance in that showdown.

"Don't trip 4," Johnson replied.

Flau'jae Johnson punished the Bruins in that encounter, dropping a game-high 28 points. The junior guard shot 10-for-17 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from the 3-point area. She displayed perfection from the free-throw line, knocking down all five of her attempts at the charity stripe.

Johnson, who collected four rebounds and issued four dimes against UCLA, also displayed her defensive prowess in that March Madness clash. She racked up two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes of action.

What made Johnson's performance against the Bruins so impressive was that she was dealing with a shin injury at that time. Johnson missed LSU's final regular-season game and the entirety of the SEC Tournament to rest her injury ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Johnson admitted in an interview following LSU's loss to UCLA in the Elite Eight that she got to let her leg heal as she dealt with a stress reaction in her shin during March Madness.

How did Flau'jae Johnson fare in the 2025 March Madness?

The rest did Flau'jae Johnson good when the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers started their 2025 NCAA Tournament campaign against the 14th-seeded San Diego State Aztecs. She led the Tigers to a commanding 103-48 win in the first round, scoring a game-high 22 points.

UCLA Bruins forward Janiah Barker (#0) shoots against LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (#4) during their Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Photo: Imagn

Johnson was efficient with her offense, shooting 9-for-15 from the floor. The majority of her points came from the 3-point area, with the LSU star going 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Johnson also contributed in other departments, amassing four steals, two blocks, two assists, and two rebounds in just 22 minutes.

Johnson's offensive production went down in LSU's next game against No. 6 seed Florida State, scoring just 13 points in the Tigers' 101-71 victory in the secon round. Her struggles continued in the Sweet 16 against No. 2 seed NC State, dropping just three points on 1-for-8 shooting in LSU's 80-73 win.

Johnson found her shooting stroke in LSU's next game against No.1 seed UCLA, leading all scorers in the defeat.

