Flau'jae Johnson gives fans a sneak peek into glamorous MET Gala look (WATCH)

Days after turning heads at the MET Gala, Flau'jae Johnson gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her outfit. The LSU guard wore a bodycon couture style black and white gown, with a structured column.

High flared sleeves made it feel like she was wearing a cape, and the floral emblems on the neckline further accentuated the look. Johnson completed the look with shiny silver jewelry and black heels. In the IG reel posted on Thursday, Johnson showcased how she achieved the look for her inaugural stint at the New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Flau'jae Johnson partnered with the cosmetic and makeup brand, CoverGirl, for her look for the global event. She highlighted her preference for the company's Tru Blend SKIN, CLEAN eyeshadows and other lines in the video.

"Get ready with me for the first Monday in May😍. This was a moment and the glam had to match. I used some of my fave @Covergirl products for the look. Couldn’t get enough of this Yummy Gloss in “Minter Is Coming” to finish off my look and kept my lips hydrated and glossy all night. #Covergirlpartner," the video was captioned.

Johnson also highlighted her partnership with CoverGirl for her MET Gala appearance on the day of the event, uploading images of her fit on Instagram.

Flau'jae Johnson has multiple goals for the 2025-26 college season

Flau'jae Johnson could have been an early pick in the 2025 WNBA draft but is returning to the LSU Tigers for her senior year. Given that it's her last year of CBB, the Savannah native's priority is to "win".

However, Johnson also wants to ensure that her overall development remains on the upside throughout the season. Her eventual goal is to be a strong player in the WNBA.

"This is my last year, I definitely want to win," she said. "But I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA. Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Flau'jae Johnson is coming off her best college year, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals on 46.8% shooting.

