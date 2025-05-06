Flau'jae Johnson's outfit: What did the LSU star wear for Met Gala 2025?

LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson stunned the college basketball world with her look at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday. Johnson has grown to be one of the biggest names in women's basketball over the years behind her on-court stints and dual career as a musician. Not only does she regularly perform and drop tracks but she also collaborates with high-profile artists to keep fans on edge.

With that, Johnson has become the highest paid NIL player in all of women's college basketball. The guard utilized her stature for her first-ever appearance at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Johnson partnered with cosmetics and makeup brand CoverGirl for a dreamy outfit.

Flau'jae Johnson donned a contrasting and body-hugging couture-style gown that showcased a structured column in the middle. The sweetheart neckline was adorned with petal-like ivory folds and was complimented by high flared black sculptural sleeves to create a cape-like effect. The LSU star finished the look with black heels and a celestial-style necklace and earrings.

Johnson uploaded a series of snaps from her bold look at the 2025 Met Gala, thanking the cosmetic brand and stylists, artists, hairdresser and everyone else involved in her jaw-dropping look.

Flau'jae Johnson will run it back with the LSU Tigers

Flau'jae Johnson was among the star players eligible for the WNBA Draft this month, with the potential to be a top pick. However, she remained in the DI circuit and announced her return to the Tigers in an interview with Front Office Sports.

"Yes, I'm coming back to LSU," she said. "This is my last year, I definitely want to win."

With that, Johnson also shared her desire to prepare herself for the big league:

"But I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA. Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Flau'jae Johnson is coming off her best college season. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in the 2024-25 campaign, shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.3% from the 3-point line.

