Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia drops 1-word reaction to Livvy Dunne's glam polka dot outfit for Kentucky Derby

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks reverberated fans' sentiments after Livvy Dunne turned heads with her Instagram reel on Saturday. The social media sensation posted a video donning a yellow tee and lip-syncing to the song "Pretty Little Baby" by Connie Francis.
With "Kentucky Derby" written on the top of the video, Dunne swiped her hand in front of the camera lens for a transition into her outfit for the event. The former LSU gymnast was wearing a white dress with black polka dots and paired it with a wide-brimmed hat, giving off old Hollywood vibes.
"Derby day🐎 #kentuckyderby #horse #race #ootd #dress," she captioned the post.
As fans praised Olivia Dunne in the comments section, Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks also joined in with a one-word reaction:
"Cute 🖤," she wrote.
Moreover, her teammate Chase Brock, former soccer player Brittany Mahomes and Olympian Aleah Finnegan also followed suit.
"🔥🔥🔥," Mahomes added.
"OBSESSED," Brock commented.
"Obsessed," Finnegan wrote.
Livvy Dunne was not the only gymnast present at Churchill Downs for the 151st Kentucky Derby.
Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was seen performing the pre-race riders-up regime, prompting the riders to mount their horses.
Rain led to muddy conditions on Saturday after weather delayed the race on Friday.
Sovereignty, trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado, beat the favorite Journalism to win the race. Dunne posted a brief part of the race on her IG stories alongside multiple fit checks.
Livvy Dunne won't pursue gymnastics anymore
Livvy Dunne is fresh out of college eligibility, having spent five years with the LSU Tigers. However, the star is keen on expanding her possibilities and won't be coating her hands in chalk anymore.
"I'm going to be done with gymnastics, which is a crazy thing to say," Dunne said in an exclusive with PEOPLE.
"So I'm going to have more freedom. I'm going to have way more freedom. I've been a competitive gymnast since I was three years old."
Apart from being an integral part of the gymnastics world, Livvy Dunne was also a high-profile college athlete.
She had the highest NIL valuation in all of the women's sports, over $4 million, which helped change the Name, Image and Likeness game for other female stars.
