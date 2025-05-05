"It was just authentic": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's "momager" Kia explains how she secured NIL deal with a major car brand

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson’s mom - Kia Brooks - took to social media to share her daughter’s NIL win after a signed deal with Nissan. On Sunday, Brooks shared on Instagram how Johnson landed the NIL ambassador deal with the Japanese automobile manufacturer and explained how the deal resulted from a mention of Nissan in her “Came Out A Beast” song.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson was instrumental for LSU on the basketball court in 2024: 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor.

“So I know you wonder how did Flau’jae land an NIL ambassador deal with Nisan? She mentioning Nissan in her “ Came Out A Beast” track so it was just authentic. 🥹🙏🏽,❤️" Brooks wrote.

Ad

Trending

Kia Brooks went down memory lane as she recalled a conversation she had with Johnson about driving in her stepdad Ameen Brooks’s Nissan in the past. Brooks recorded a video inside the new Nissan vehicle with Flau'jae Johnson's "Came Out A Beast" playing in the background.

With endorsements from Amazon, Puma, Powerade, and others, the LSU star - reportedly earning 12 times the WNBA maximum salary through her Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals - has also signed with women’s league Unrivaled, where she holds equity, a move she saw as a sign of progress for women’s sports.

Ad

Flau’jae Johnson talks about her Samsung deal, music and the future

Flau’jae Johnson was the newest face of Samsung’s athlete lineup in March, joining big names like Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Johnson’s partnership with Samsung reflected the brand's interest in the next-generation talent.

In an interview released on Sunday, the Tigers star was asked about her exploits with Samsung. Johnson quickly expressed her thoughts on using and collaborating with the brand.

Ad

“It’s been a great experience!” Johnson said. “The team is great, and they’re really excited about having me. I’m really excited to see what this partnership has to offer.”

Flau'jae Johnson said that the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Samsung’s health-tracking wearables were her favorite products, which she said helped her stay on top of her recovery and schedule.

Ad

“The ring is probably my favorite,” Johnson said. “But I love scheduling all of my stuff with the Ultra. It’s been amazing having the A.I. assistant.”

Beyond basketball, Johnson recently collaborated with Powerade to release “What It Takes,” the official song for the 2025 March Madness. She spoke about being in New York working on her next project, 4 My Fans Again, and promised more exciting releases soon.

Though the college basketball season has ended, Flau'jae Johnson hasn’t taken time off. She’s focused on training, working closely with her trainer, and preparing for her senior season once she’s back in Atlanta. Johnson also spoke about the WNBA; she looked forward to attending games and supporting her friends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here