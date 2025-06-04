Flau'jae Johnson goes down memory lane reflecting on star-studded music career ft. Lil Wayne

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has found success in both basketball and music. Before her budding basketball career in Baton Rouge, her journey began with a mic.

Johnson took a stroll down memory lane on Tuesday and looked back on some special moments from her music career, including collaborating with Lil Wayne. She also shared a picture of her posing on the ESPYs red carpet with rapper GloRilla.

"Remember when I stepped onto my first stage … got my first invite… Balancing dreams like I had two full-time jobs cause I did. Now it’s tour buses, award shows, sold-out crowds screaming my lyrics," Johnson wrote in the caption. "I’ve shared stages with legends—Wayne, the ones I grew up listening to. Now I’m in the same booth, same convo. It’s only going up from here," Flau'jae wrote in the caption.

Long before Flau'jae Johnson was making waves on the basketball court, she was already turning heads in the music industry. She appeared on the reality show "The Rap Game" at just 12 years old and later auditioned for "America's Got Talent."

Her first single dropped in 2017. In 2023, she released her first project titled "4 My Fans," followed by "Best of Both Worlds" last summer. The latter featured nine tracks, including a collaboration with rap icon Lil Wayne on the track 'Came Out a Beast.'

Flau'jae Johnson's boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. reacts to her Instagram post

Flau'jae Johnson's Instagram post about her music career received a sweet reaction from her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., who plays wide receiver for the LSU Tigers football team.

Hilton added a series of heart emojis in the comment section underneath Johnson's post.

Chris Hilton Jr commented on Flau'jae's post (@flaujae/IG)

The power couple have been dating since last winter and went public with their relationship on Christmas Eve.

Hilton also reposted March Madness WBB's post about Johnson on his Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram (@c.hiltonjr/IG)

Flau'jae Johnson will enter her senior year at LSU next season. She was one of their best scorers last season, averaging 18.6 points per game for the Tigers and was named to the First-team All-SEC.

Kim Mulkey's team was ousted from the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight by Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins. With the acquisition of South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU will be angling to win a national title next year.

