LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson invites fans to follow her newest venture on $46 billion worth streaming giant

LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson has taken a bold step into the world of live streaming. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Johnson dropped a bold invitation to her fans. The LSU star shared a snapshot of her profile on Twitch, telling fans to follow her new profile.

Known for her dual careers as a standout college basketball player for LSU and an emerging rap artist, Johnson has stepped into the digital streaming space with the addition of Twitch. A streaming platform reportedly valued at $46 billion, according to Fortune.

“What y’all been waiting for lol,” Johnson teased, linking to her Twitch channel, flaujae4 and encouraged fans to hit that follow button.

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson invites fans to follow her newest venture on $45 billion worth streaming giant - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

Her Twitch profile, titled “The Biggest 4 In The World,” already showed early traction with 172 followers and links to her broader digital presence, including Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube. Johnson’s latest move has added to her existing podcast, Best of Both Worlds on YouTube, as she continues to engage fans and build a connection with her brand across platforms.

Flau’jae Johnson remembers her three years with LSU ahead of the 2025-26 season

Three years into her journey at LSU Tigers, Flau’jae Johnson recalled her first impression as a wide-eyed freshman who set foot in Baton Rouge. Reflecting on her college career so far, Johnson shared an Instagram post on Monday celebrating her time with the Tigers. Johnson’s story appeared to be one of resilience and drive.

The clip attached to the post showed Johnson shouting “I’m back!” on the court. The message was clear: that she is “better than ever”.

“Three years deep at LSU," Johnson wrote. "Remember when I walked in as a freshman, eyes wide but ready. Winning that national championship wasn’t just a moment—it was proof that hard work pays off."

Battling through injuries, from a shin issue to an eye injury, Johnson suggested that she never lost her focus. Her 2024-25 season ended in heartbreak with an Elite Eight loss to UCLA, despite her 28-point performance.

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Johnson arrived at LSU as a highly rated recruit, and she didn't disappoint. Living up to the hype that surrounded her.

Flau'jae Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Year, made the second-team All-SEC as a sophomore and secured first-team All-SEC honors last season. Her junior year also saw her earn third-team All-American recognition, averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over 34 games.

With the arrival of key transfer additions like MiLaysia Fulwiley, Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner, the Tigers are reloading with Johnson’s impact on the LSU basketball program.

