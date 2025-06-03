"It’s going to be a symbol of every sacrifice": Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks shares visual update on building her new home

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson opted to remain in college basketball for an extra season instead of declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft. Johnson had a stellar season for the Tigers under coach Kim Mulkey despite LSU's second consecutive Elite Eight exit at the Big Dance.
Off the court, Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks who is also her business manager, posted snippets on Instagram of the house that she has been constructing. In the clip, she shows off the half-finished house complete with its plans and reveals that she has built it for her children.
Brooks captioned the post:
"This isn’t just a house. It’s going to be a symbol of every late night, every sacrifice, and every “No” I turned into a “Yes “. I’m doing this for my children and one day, my grandkids will know the power of believing in yourself and never giving up. 🥹❤️🙏🏾🏠💪🏾,"
Flau'jae Johnson's mother manages her NIL portfolio
Flau'jae Johnson has accumulated several NIL deals during her college basketball career with the LSU Tigers due to her stellar performances on the court and her flourishing rap career off of it.
Johnson has NIL deals with brands like Puma, Powerade, Oreo, Papa John's and Amazon and has a massive $1.5 NIL valuation which ranks her at No. 1 among female college basketball stars in On3's NIL 100. In an interview with "Essence," she revealed the role that her mother plays in managing her business interests:
“Me and my mom built a lot of trust, and so she really makes a lot of decisions on my behalf because we built up that trust, and she knows what I want to do, she knows what I’m not going to do."
During an interview with "Essence," Brooks also revealed her pride at helping her daughter and other clients to flourish.
“I have been an entertainment manager for the past 10 years and these are the type of partnerships I strive for,” Brooks said. “I pride myself on my clients, including Flau’jae. Not just taking on any partnership, but considering those that are best for her brand.
"This includes working with partners who understands her and the type of impact she is trying to make. Amazon understands her vision, and that has made this campaign incredibly successful.”
Flau'jae Johnson is set to be one of the most prominent faces of college basketball next season with the departure of UConn Huskies standout Paige Bueckers to the WNBA. With her mother cum business manager by her side, she could be set to increase her already burgeoning NIL valuation.
