VIDEO: Flau'jae Johnson previews new song "otw" in latest Instagram snippet

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson had a stellar season leading the Tigers after the departure of Angel Reese to the WNBA. Johnson led the Tigers to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. and despite being eligible for the WNBA Draft, she opted to remain in Baton Rouge and college basketball for an extra season.

Johnson has concentrated on her music career during the off-season and on Sunday, she released a new track titled "OTW" and teased a portion of it on an Instagram post. She captioned the post:

"Stream “otw“ 🤎," Flau'jae Johnson wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson's father, Camoflauge, was a rapper who was killed six months before she was born, and she has admitted that she envisaged becoming a rapper to emulate him.

Her rap career started when she was 12 years old and she appeared on the reality television show "The Rap Game" and season 14 of "America's Got Talent" where she was eliminated at the quarter-final stage.

Johnson signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation in 2020, and last year, she collaborated with rap legend Lil Wayne on a song and later released her much-acclaimed album "Best of Both Worlds" to cement her status as a rising star in the music world. She has balanced her college basketball career with her music career, excelling in both fields.

Flau'jae Johnson ropes Caitlin Clark into a rap song

Two weeks ago, Flau'jae Johnson dropped a new track titled "Help Me," which had an added spicy twist referencing former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark in one of the verses.

The pair clashed twice, once in the 2023 national championship game that launched the famous Clark versus Angel Reese feud and last year during the Elite Eight of the Big Dance during which the Hawkeyes prevailed.

“Double C’s on my jacket like I’m Caitlin Clark,” Flau'jae rapped in her new song.

During an interview with USA TODAY last week, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark spoke about being referenced in Johnson's song and whether she would jump on a song with Johnson in the future.

“She (Johnson) told me a while back, actually, that she was putting me in a song," Clark said. "So I’ve kind of been waiting for it. She really was actually putting me in a song. Her music is really good.

“No. I would never. I would leave that to her,” Clark said. “She’s incredible, but it was awesome. Her music is really great. She’s so talented, and I’ve honestly been a really big fan of hers since we played them at LSU.”

The multi-talented Flau'jae Johnson's rap career is flourishing, and she has become one of the faces of college basketball to further add gloss to her impressive resume.

