PHOTO: LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. shows love to GF Flau'jae Johnson as he shares glamorous snap of star hooper

LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. was full of admiration for his girlfriend Flau’jae Johnson after he shared an image of her on social media. Hilton and Johnson have been public about their relationship.

Ad

On Saturday, the LSU junior showed his appreciation for Johnson on his Instagram story, posting a photo of the LSU star in a stunning red dress at the ESPN Originals premiere.

The pair were reported to be dating after Johnson went public in December last year, as she posted images of the duo wearing matching pajamas on Instagram with the caption, “Santa listened”.

"❤️❤️❤️," Hilton wrote.

LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. shows love to GF Flau'jae Johnson as he shares glamorous snap of star hooper - Image source: Instagram/c.hiltonjr

Flau’jae Johnson wore the red dress to the premiere of the Full Court Press season 2. She was pictured with Peyton Manning and posed for pictures with Hanna Hidalgo and KiKi Iriafen. Chris Hilton Jr. was absent for the majority of last season with an injury and expressed his gratitude after returning to full fitness.

Ad

Trending

Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.7% for LSU last season. Her output led the Tigers in average points as she put up a total of 632 PTS, 86 AST and 190 REB.

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson shouts out Caitlin Clark in new rap song

Flau’jae Johnson, s ley player in the Tigers' 2023 national championship, has been carving out a name for herself in music. Already known for her lyrical talent, Johnson recently made headlines again for name-dropping fellow college basketball standout Caitlin Clark in one of her latest songs.

Ad

Johnson, who has collaborated with Lil Wayne and shared her music on major platforms, has been able to blend her athletic and musical careers. On May 9, she posted a clip of a new song on TikTok, where she rapped,

“Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark.”

The clever line not only referenced Clark’s initials, C.C., but also recognized the Chanel logo, which features two interlocking C’s.

Ad

Ad

The line caught fans’ attention, especially given the mutual respect between the two players. Johnson and Clark faced off multiple times during their college careers, and Johnson has openly praised Clark’s game. In an interview with Complex on Mar. 17, Johnson called Clark the toughest opponent she’s ever faced.

“[Clark is] definitely the hardest opponent I've ever had to play,” Johnson said. “She was able to just facilitate. She's like the best passer I think I’ve ever played against.”

Flau’jae has previously name-checked other LSU players in her music, including former teammate Angel Reese and NFL quarterback Joe Burrow. Adding Clark to that list highlighted her admiration for the former Hawkeyes star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here