On Thursday, LSU hosted the Georgia Bulldogs and were led by Flau'jae Johnson, who has been their driving force this season. However, an incident involving LSU guard Kailyn Gilbert stole the spotlight during the game.

Gilbert was seen interacting with Bulldogs' coaches after taking a foul. Although the details of the conversation were unclear, it appeared to be about the foul call or the game's pace when Gilbert was observed taking her time returning to the sidelines.

Flau'jae Johnson highlighted this moment by reposting a video of the incident in her Instagram story.

"KG bruhhh 😂😂," Johnson wrote in the caption.

Flau'jae Johnson's Instagram Story

LSU won the match comfortably 79-63, with Flau'jae Johnson leading the Tigers with 21 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds. Kaylin Gilbert added 15 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds to the scoreboard. On the other side of the court, Georgia's Trinity Tuner delivered an outstanding performance, scoring a game-high 28 points.

With this win, the No. 3-ranked Tigers advanced to a 26-2 overall record, with a conference record of 11-2. Additionally, they are undefeated at home this season, with a record of 17-0. On the other hand, Georgia has been struggling with an overall record of 10-17 this season.

Fans were concerned after LSU guard Aneesah Morrow missed the Georgia game, but HC Kim Mulkey gave an encouraging update to reporters after the win:

"She has no structural damage, no ligament tears, and no broken bones," Mulkey confirmed after the game. "She got stepped on in the Texas game. It was just a contusion; she's just sore."

Flau'jae Johnson gives tribute to LSU student managers

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson recently expressed gratitude for LSU's student managers. The official LSU Instagram account these behind-the-scenes personnel for their vital contributions with a post on Wednesday:

"We could not do what we do without all the help and hard work from our student managers! Happy #ManagerAppreciationWeek 💜💛," the post read.

Johnson reposted this to her Instagram story, along with the caption:

"Gang nem."

Next up for Johnson and LSU is a trip to Kentucky to face the No. 14 Wildcats on Sunday, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. ET.

Also Read: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops 5-word reaction for BF Chris Hilton Jr, resharing small snippet from latest song

