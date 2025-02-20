Flau'Jae Johnson reacts to boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr's latest LSU football video

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson and the Tigers' wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. made their relationship public in December 2024. The couple met at an NIL event last year and quickly became friends before taking the next step.

Johnson and Hilton Jr. often hype each other up on their social media. On Wednesday, LSU Football posted a video of the wide receiver in training on X and Flau'jae reacted to it, writing:

"I’m not gonna say much until szn starts 💨✌️"

Chris Hilton Jr. finished last season with 243 yards and three touchdowns while the Tigers had a 9-4 overall record (5-3 Southeastern Conference).

Meanwhile, Flau'jae Johnson and her team are enjoying an incredible season. They are third in the SEC with a 25-2 overall record and 10-2 in conference play. LSU's two losses were against South Carolina and Texas. Johnson is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals.

Flau'jae Johnson promotes the latest album with boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr.

On Valentine's Day, Flau'jae Johnson released her second album, "Flau & B." This is the rapper's first time trying the R&B genre and does not include any features. Her debut EP "Best of Both Worlds" was released in June 2024 and had collaborations with hip-hop artists like Lil Wayne and NLE Choppa.

During Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae," which has the same name as her first album, Johnson spoke about the new project.

"This is like my alter ego. I would say the girl behind this project is Monae, Johnson said. "She's crazy um and Monae is my middle name if y'all don't know. She's crazy, she's in love but she's scared of love but she wants to love doesn't know how to love can't accept the love.

"So I love Monae ... but Monae is crazy. She wants to love, but she never really understood it."

Flau'jae Johnson also had a special reason for releasing the album on Feb. 14 as she said:

"I felt like Valentine's Day; it was just like this was the best time for me to get this off because I want to show more of my melodic side and not just more rappy rappy and my more vulnerable side. This is my most vulnerable project."

"Flau & B" was well loved by fans and it even reached the No. 11 spot on the iTunes US R&B/Soul chart at one point. At the time of publishing, it has come down to No. 31. Using the title song, "OTW," Johnson asked fans to participate in a challenge by sharing special moments with their partners.

