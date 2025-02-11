Flau'jae Johnson reacts as LSU assistant coach Gary Redus rocks Kailyn Gilbert graphic T-shirt in practice

Flau'jae Johnson reacted to LSU assistant coach Gary Redus' gesture to hype up Tigers' guard Kailyn Gilbert. Redus posted a photo of himself on his stories, showcasing a T-shirt design around Gilbert and tagging the crafty guard on Monday. He also added a link for fans to tap and purchase the custom tee.

Johnson reposted Redus' IG story on her account, improving the assistant's reach and urging more fans to purchase merchandise.

"Go grab that," Johnson wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson boosts assistant coach Gary Redus' shout-out for Kailyn Gilbert | via @flaujae/ig

Redus is a regular when it comes to highlighting the style and craze around women's basketball. He regularly posts to encourage fans to rep LSU jerseys and off-court merchandise. The assistant's endorsement for Gilbert comes right after the guard's high-octane game against Tennessee.

Trending

She scored 23 points in 22 minutes of action, posting 21 of those points in the second half. Gilbert provided LSU an offensive cushion, as she was put on the court to help make up for Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow's absence. Both stars were called to the bench due to foul troubles.

Kailyn Gilbert posted 14 points in under five minutes, helping LSU establish a five-point lead before the final stretch.

"I could say that they picked up the phone too late in the portal, so, I was kind of upset about that," Gilbert said on her performance against Tennessee. "So, yeah, that's kind of where you get that fight from every time I played them."

Gary Redus talks about NIL changes with Flau'jae Johnson

Gary Redus is the latest guest to appear on Flau'jae Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast. In one of the conversations, Johnson asked about his perspective on NIL and the changes that are forced due to its implementation.

Redus answered from a player's perspective, saying that student-athletes should have the right to negotiate their presence with the program.

"I think NIL plus the portal and how it works," he said. "I like it for y'all because it gives y'all the opportunity to control what y'all want to control.

"I want some more money or I'm leaving, you get what I'm saying? ... I think y'all should have those opportunities and that voice."

Gary Redus believes that instead of talents like Flau'jae Johnson, the coaches should be the ones adjusting, be it through their offers, recruitment process or coaching methods.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here