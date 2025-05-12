Flau'jae Johnson reflects on WNBA draft decision following March Madness loss vs UCLA: "Didn't even go back on the bus with the team"

The pain of LSU's exit in the 2025 NCAA Tournament was still fresh in Flau'jae Johnson's mind when she had to deal with her WNBA draft decision. She opened up about her decision-making process following the loss to the UCLA Bruins in ESPN's original series "Full Court Press," which Omaha Productions posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Johnson was emotional during the interview as she recalled the scenes that transpired after the Tigers' season ended. The junior guard revealed that she wasn't able to join the team on their trip back home, opting to go straight to Atlanta to reunite with her family to help her deal with the defeat.

"After we lost, I didn’t even go back on the bus with the team," Johnson said. "I went straight home to Atlanta to my brothers. I couldn’t go back. I was so heartbroken. I cried. It was a lot on my mind."

Johnson shared that her thoughts immediately shifted to her plans for the upcoming season and whether she would stay at LSU for her final year of eligibility or declare for the WNBA Draft.

"I had to make some tough decisions. I have some tough conversations about like what I want to do for my last year. I went on Twitter and it was like Flau’jae has 48 hours to declare and I didn’t even know that."

"I’m thinking what I’m gonna do. Should I go to the draft? Should I not? As a competitor, I’m already telling myself no. You gotta go win."

Flau'jae Johnson ultimately decided to skip the WNBA Draft and return to the LSU Tigers for the 2025-26 NCAA season. She will have new teammates for her senior year, including South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley and Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval.

How Flau'jae Johnson fared in LSU's Elite Eight loss to UCLA

Flau'jae Johnson entered the Elite Eight clash against UCLA, dealing with a shin injury that forced Johnson to miss the SEC Tournament was clearly still bothering her in the NCAA Tournament. She scored just three points in LSU's 80-73 win over NC State in the Sweet 16, shooting 1-for-8 from the floor.

Flau'jae Johnson in action against the UCLA Bruins in their Elite Eight showdown (Credits: IMAGN)

Johnson stepped up for Kim Mulkey in the game against the Bruins despite her injury, leading all scorers with 28 points. She stuffed the stat sheet against UCLA, amassing four boards, four assists, two blocks and two steals. That still wasn't enough to beat the Bruins, who recorded a 72-65 win.

