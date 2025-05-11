Flau'jae Johnson's BF, Chris Hilton Jr., celebrates brother's track and field outing with wholesome message

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson's boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., expressed his support for his brother, Caleb Hilton, who is a track and field athlete.

Chris Jr., an LSU athlete as a wide receiver, was there to support his brother, Caleb, on Saturday at the 2025 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Track and Field event.

Caleb represented Zachary High School at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium, Baton Rouge, in the 100m, 200m, and 4×100m relay races.

Johnson's boyfriend shared several photos and videos on his Instagram stories from the event. In one story, he wrote a heartwarming caption about his brother with a picture of a scoreboard after Caleb finished third in the 200m race with his personal best timing, 21.30.

"Stamped. Proud of you boy," Hilton wrote.

Chris Hilton Jr posted on his IG story (@c.hiltonjr/IG)

In the 100m race, Caleb finished in fourth position with a time of 10.50 seconds, setting a new school record for Zachary High.

Flau'jae Johnson revealed how she met her boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr.

Flau'jae Johnson and Chris Hilton Jr. went public with their relationship in December. They shared several pictures on Instagram, celebrating Christmas, to make their relationship official.

With both being student-athletes at LSU, many speculated on when and how they first met. Johnson put all speculation to rest in a February episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, where she opened up on meeting Hilton Jr. for the first time.

"We met at this game show," Johnson said. "I walked in that door, I see him — I looked at him, I said, 'Oh no' — I walked back out the door real quick. I had to gather myself. So I'm like, talking to him and stuff like that, but he not feeling me for real, or at least I thought he wasn't feeling me. Cause he was acting real lame."

Flau'jae Johnson continued to explain how Hilton's mellow and shy personality made her think he was not interested in her initially. She also revealed that although Hilton claimed he made the first move, she was the first one to slide into his DMs.

"That's my pookie. For me, it was like, ooh, at first sight, like I was like, ‘Oh my lord,'" she added.

Johnson, who finished her junior season on a high note, averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, will return to Baton Rouge for her senior year.

