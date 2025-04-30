Flau’Jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops emotional 2-word reaction as Georgia Amoore suffers ACL injury in Mystics practice

Georgia Amoore's rookie WNBA season could be over before it even begins. The former Kentucky star injured her right ACL during Tuesday's Washington Mystics practice. Overtime WBB posted the news on Instagram Wednesday.

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, dropped her reaction to the news in the comments.

"🙏🏾🥹My Gawdddd," Brooks commented.

Although Overtime WBB says that Amoore tore the ACL, Washington's news release referred to the issue as simply a "right ACL injury." However, if this injury is revealed to be a tear, Amoore will likely miss her first WNBA season.

"Amoore and the team will examine treatment and rehabilitation options and provide an update as appropriate," the Mystics' news release read.

Amoore, a 5-foot-6 Australian guard, was drafted No. 6 overall by the Mystics in the WNBA draft earlier this month. She is coming off her best college season, but will not be able to show off her skill set at the professional level as early as she hoped due to her injury.

Georgia Amoore's stellar college resume helped her get picked high in WNBA draft

Georgia Amoore best highlighted her abilities in her sole season at Kentucky. Before that, the guard spent four years at Virginia Tech, where she earned two-time All-ACC honors, was the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP and was named a Third-team All-American in her final season with the Hokies.

It was in Kentucky where Amoore really thrived. She made an immediate impact in her season with the Wildcats, leading the team in points (19.6 ppg), assists (6.9) and steals (1.0).

Amoore racked up accolades at Kentucky, becoming a Second-team All-American and a First-team All-SEC selection. Amoore shot 42.3% with the Wildcats, including 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Kenny Brooks, who coached Amoore at both Virginia Tech and Kentucky, highlighted the guard's development in her final college season.

"Her growth, maturity has gone through the roof this year," Brooks said. "You get to a point where sometimes you have special players and you kind of know that it's time for them to move on because she was just so special, she was coaching us some."

Amoore is efficient on the court and has a high basketball IQ. When she returns from her ACL surgery, she will look to develop her skill set further in the WNBA.

