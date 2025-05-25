Flau’Jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks posts adorable message as LSU star spends quality time with little brother

LSU Tigers star Flau'Jae Johnson is more than just a basketball player. She is also a rapper and social media influencer. As a result, during the offseason, she is usually quite active on her various social media accounts. In her videos, she often posts videos with her family members. Lately, someone who has been popping up in a lot of her videos is her younger brother, Nixon.

On Sunday, Flau'Jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, posted a video Johnson filmed with Nixon. She included it with an adorable message about her two children.

POV: Your younger son was asked to make a video by your adult daughter who thinks she's his other mom. But it wasn't voluntary. He's reached out six times since, showing he misses me. Their relationship is everything, thank you GOD!!"

While Flau'Jae Johnson keeps active on social media, she also has been keeping busy on the basketball court. She is in the midst of the final offseason of her college basketball career. She has one season of eligibility and will be trying to lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship.

Johnson has steadily grown into a star in her first three seasons of college basketball. This past year, she broke out and became one of the best players in the nation. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Flau'Jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, has made several Instagram posts in recent days about her children

This was not the only time that Kia Brooks has posted on Instagram about her children, Flau'Jae Johnson and Nixon. She made another post on Saturday, this time showing Johnson taking Nixon with her on a flight to another state. She included a funny caption.

"When your adult daughter kidnaps your younger kid because she thinks she the other mom. The nerve of her to be flying him to her home in another state. I have always wanted my kids to be close and God granted my request."

Johnson appears to have a close relationship with her mother and the rest of her family. She has posted several times about her family on her Instagram story over the past few months.

Fans will likely get to see her family make appearances at her basketball games next season. If the LSU Tigers are fortunate, they will be able to attend as they make a deep run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

