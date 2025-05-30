Ameen Brooks, stepdad of LSU Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson, shared his excitement about a post from On3 NIL on Thursday. Brooks reacted on Instagram to the news of Xaivian Lee’s reported $6 million NIL collective and shoe brand deal from Florida.

The Florida Gators had secured the transfer of Xaivian Lee after he moved from Princeton in April, ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Instagram post featured an image of Lee in his Princeton Tigers uniform with a Florida Gators logo.

The graphic displayed the $6 million figure, a number that had fans talking. Ameen Brooks’ two-word reaction appeared to be a nod of approval at the reported deal for the junior guard.

“Stay woke,” Brooks wrote.

Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks drops 2-word reaction as Florida star Xaivian Lee reportedly set to make $6 million - Image source: Instagram/ameen__82

The latest figure prompted a strong reaction from Brooks, who is connected to the college basketball world through his stepdaughter Flau’jae Johnson.

Last season, Lee averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 43.9% from the floor. The guard spent three years at Princeton (2022-2025) and scored a total of 1,154 points in 91 games.

He went on to start 59 of those games and contributed 301 assists, 405 rebounds, 83 steals and 28 blocks. The reported $6 million NIL deal has placed Lee among the highest-paid players in college basketball.

He has also been reported to be the first NCAA athlete to secure a deal with an international brand, according to Nick DePaula on X.

Flau’jae Johnson honors mom Kia Brooks with heartfelt throwback post

On Wednesday, LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson shared a #RememberWhen post on Instagram. Flau’jae was open with her followers in a tribute that chronicled her journey with her mom, Kia Brooks, through the years. The carousel featured a collection of nostalgic photos that captured intimate moments between the two.

The first image showed baby Johnson in her mom's arms. Brooks wore a striped cap and casual attire while Johnson wore a camouflage-like outfit.

Another standout image from the post featured a photo of Flau’jae Johnson, who looked in her pre-teens, dressed in a white denim jacket with studs on the shoulders and topped off with a matching cap. By her side stood Brooks, in a blue sleeveless top and a crystal necklace.

“Remember When it was just me and you back in Savannah? My mama 👑,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson posted the photos with a heartfelt caption that highlighted her appreciation for the sacrifices and love that shaped her. Her fans and followers flooded the comment section with messages of admiration and love, applauding the tribute and acknowledging Brooks’ journey with Johnson.

