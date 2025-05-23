VIDEO: Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks. drops 4-word reaction to Mikaylah Williams' outstanding performance at 3x3 basketball

Flau’jae Johnson’s mom, Kia Brooks, was full of praise for Mikaylah Williams's impressive performance at 3x3 basketball. On Friday, FIBA 3x3 posted a clip on Instagram that showed Williams’ outstanding play on an outdoor court.

The clip captured Williams participating at the W Series Marseille 2025 as she dribbled from right to left before transitioning to a turnaround jumper from beyond the arc, which found the bottom of the net.

USA Basketball announced Cierra Burdick, Sarah Strong, Mikaylah Williams and Sahara Williams to represent at the 2025 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series from May 23-24 in Marseille, France. The clip featured Williams and USA’s matchup against Madrid on Friday.

“She on that island 1️⃣2️⃣🏝 💪🏻😤," Brooks wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks drops 4-word reaction to Mikaylah Williams' outstanding performance at 3x3 basketball - Image source: Instagram/kiajbrooks

The 3x3 format offered a different set of rules and mode of engagement from traditional basketball, which is played on full court. Played on a half court with a 12-second shot clock, games are fast-paced and intense. The first team to 21 points or the team leading after the 10-minute regulation, wins the game.

Last season, Mikaylah Williams was recognized for her standout performances with the Tigers as she was named AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2025.

Mikaylah Williams selected for Team USA for 2025 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series

LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams was called up to represent Team USA on the global stage as she joined the roster for the 2025 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series. At just 19, Williams will bring her proven talent to a team that blends fresh faces with seasoned pros.

The USA Basketball roster also included Sarah Strong from UConn, Sahara Williams from Oklahoma and WNBA forward Cierra Burdick. The squad tipped off their campaign in Marseille, France, on Friday. The USA team is expected to travel to Mongolia for the Ulaanbaatar Women’s Series event from June 18 to 19, with more tournament stops expected to continue throughout the season.

Williams gained more recognition in the 2024–25 season after she started all 37 games for LSU, averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She shot an efficient 46.5% from the field and 85.8% from the free-throw line, playing a crucial role for LSU in their 31-6 record. Her points average was the third highest on the LSU roster, behind Flau’jae Johnson (18.6 pts) and Aneesah Morrow (18.7 pts).

WIlliam’s freshman year was almost as impressive, as she averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. She also carved her name in LSU history by scoring 42 points in a game against Kent State, the highest point total by an LSU freshman in the NCAA era.

