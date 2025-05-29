Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks drops 2-word reaction for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as OKC win Conference Finals vs Anthony Edwards’ Minnesota

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Final on Wednesday. They won game five of the series to win the series 4-1 and advance to the NBA Finals. It was an impressive win for Gilgeous-Alexander as he continues his spectacular season.

Shortly after the Thunder won the game, LSU Tigers star Flau'Jae Johnson's stepdad, Ameen Brooks, posted about it on his Instagram story. He had a two-word reaction that left nothing up to interpretation.

"Well deserved."

Image via Ameen Brooks' Instagram story.

Ameen Brooks is Flau'Jae Johnson's stepfather. He is married to her mother, Kia Brooks. While he is not her biological father, they still have a close relationship. Johnson often posts videos with her half-siblings on her social media. He even posted a cute video on his Instagram on Monday of his kids running with excitement to see Johnson.

"I love to see how with all Flaujae got goin on that she still finds time to pour into her siblings."

Additionally, per Ameen Brooks' Instagram, he is the road manager for Johnson.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins the Western Conference MVP award

It has been a historic season for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He won the NBA MVP as the best player in the league and has now led his team to the NBA Finals. After his impressive performance against Minnesota, he was named the Western Conference MVP. According to the NBA Communications X account, he won the award unanimously.

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received all nine votes from a media panel covering the Western Conference Finals."

This win adds to a resume that appears to be one of the best seasons ever. He won the scoring title, the NBA MVP, Western Conference MVP, received All-NBA First-Team honors, led his team to the best record in the league, and will now compete for an NBA championship. In 16 playoff games thus far, he has averaged 29.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are awaiting the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. The Pacers lead the series 3-1 and will try to close out against the Knicks in Game 5 on Thursday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET.

Regardless of which team advances out of the East, the Thunder are expected to be big favorites in the Finals. Flau'Jae Johnson's father will likely be watching excitedly.

