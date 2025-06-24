Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks shares snippet as LSU star receives her jersey number for Team USA

Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad, Ameen Brooks, shared a heartwarming moment as the LSU Tigers star received the No. 4 jersey for Team USA at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup competition in Santiago, Chile.

Ad

On Tuesday, an Instagram post featured a screen recording from a family FaceTime call, with Johnson, mom Kia Brooks and Johnson’s siblings. The family expressed their excitement as Johnson showed her new Team USA jersey. Brooks celebrated the news online in a heartfelt post.

“Priceless Moment 😢 Flau’jae Got #4 Blessed ❤️💙🖤,” read the text overlayed on the image.

“Favor of God is shining on you when you even get your jersey number for Team USA also 🙏🏽 Flau’jae you the biggest 4 in the world baby girl 😢," Ameen said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Flau’jae Johnson will look to add another accomplishment to the NCAA championship in 2023, SEC Freshman of the Year honors, SEC All-Freshman Team, First-Team All-SEC in 2025 and Third-Team All-American honors from both the Associated Press and the USBWA.

Flau’jae Johnson speaks about Caitlin Clark and her friendship with Angel Reese

Flau’jae Johnson was candid about her closeness with Caitlin Clark and once-close bond with former LSU teammate Angel Reese.

Ad

In an interview with Complex News in March, Johnson opened up about her budding mentor-mentee relationship with the Indiana Fever guard, praising Clark’s elite shooting ability and mental toughness.

“I text her asking for advice all the time,” Johnson said. “I’m like, ‘How do you shoot like this?’ or ‘Why do you do that?’ Because she’s one of the greatest shooters in the world. I'm just trying to get tips, and she’s the coolest for being willing to help.”

Ad

Their relationship extended beyond basketball. Johnson, who is also a rapper, even name-dropped Clark in her song “Help Me” and revealed she planned to attend Fever games throughout the WNBA season to watch Clark in action and learn from her mentality.

“She just got that ‘keep going’ mentality,” Johnson said. “Bad games, she keeps going to kill. That kill mentality, not everybody got that. But she does, and I want to learn that.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Johnson has been candid about her fading friendship with Reese. Speaking on The Breakfast Club on Jun. 9, she admitted they were no longer close but reflected positively on their shared accomplishments.

Despite growing apart, both athletes have expressed respect for each other’s success, with Johnson adding:

“I support her and everything she does. She’s killing it in the WNBA.”

Johnson averaged 18.6 points per game last season, earning Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here