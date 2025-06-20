Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad Ameen Brooks shares wholesome snippet of her call with Kim Mulkey and more after selection in USA Women's AmeriCup team

Flau'jae Johnson has been selected for the USA Women's AmeriCup team. The announcement was made on Thursday.

On Friday, Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, shared a snippet of the video call in which Johnson is told about her selection. The call also included LSU coach Kim Mulkey and Johnson's family. The Tigers guard can be seen tearing up toward the end while her family cheered.

"As long as you keep your head to the sky Flau'jae made TEAM USA ✍🏽 gold metal time #big4 #flaujae #TeamUSA," Brooks captioned the post.

Flau'jae Johnson will make her USA Basketball competitive debut at the tournament. Among other players making their first appearance are Raegan Beers, Audi Crooks, Gianna Kneepkens and Hannah Stuelke.

The 5-foot-10 player is known for her versatility and scoring ability. She is also projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

Other players on the roster bring international experience. TCU guard Olivia Miles, who is another estimated lottery pick for the WNBA draft, will join the team after transferring from Notre Dame.

Texas guard Madison Booker, South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards, Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, USC guard Kennedy Smith and Michigan State forward Grace VanSlooten are also gold medalists on the roster.

The FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, scheduled for June 28 to July 6, will take place in Santiago, Chile. The U.S. is coached by 2008 Olympic gold medalist Kara Lawson. The team opens Group B play against host nation Chile, followed by games against Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Flau'jae Johnson to headline first concert in Atlanta

Flau'jae Johnson's passions outside basketball are well-known. Music is one of her prominent interests.

On Wednesday, Johnson announced her first headlining concert through Instagram. According to her story, the show will take place at Aisle 5 in Atlanta on July 30, and the tickets go on sale June 20 at 10 a.m. Johnson, signed with Roc Nation, released her latest album, "Flau & B," in February.

The LSU star played 34 games in the 2024-25 season. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Off the court, Johnson has NIL deals with Puma, Meta, JBL and Taco Bell. She also recently joined Unrivaled, a professional 3-on-3 league.

Johnson was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but did not declare. She will return to LSU for her final season.

