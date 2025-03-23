Flau'jae Johnson stats: How did LSU star perform vs San Diego State?

Flau'jae Johnson and the third-seeded LSU Tigers barged into the second round of the 2025 March Madness on Saturday night, trouncing the 14th-seeded San Diego State Aztecs 103-48 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Johnson was one of six players to score in double figures for the Tigers, who reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time in program history.

Johnson made a triumphant return for the Tigers after missing the previous three games because of right shin inflammation. Coach Kim Mulkey opted to rest Johnson in the SEC Tournament to give her injury time to heal ahead of the Big Dance.

That decision paid dividends for LSU as Johnson was back with her best in the game against San Diego State. She led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points. She shot 9-for-15 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. It was the first time since Feb. 20 against Georgia that Johnson has scored at least 20 points in a game.

Flau'jae Johnson, who collected two rebounds and issued two assists, also was a menace on the defensive end. She racked up four steals and two blocks in 22 minutes of action.

Here are Flau'jae Johnson's stats from the game against San Diego State:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Flau'jae Johnson 22 22 2 2 9-15 4-7 0-0 0-2 4 2 0 0

Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow provide offensive help to Flau'jae Johnson in win over San Diego State

Flau'jae Johnson helped LSU take a commanding 49-20 lead at the break, scoring 10 points during the first half. The Tigers cruised to victory after that, extending their lead to as many as 56 points in the fourth quarter.

Aneesah Morrow also impressed in her return from a foot injury, scoring 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting. She also grabbed 12 boards to record her 28th double-double of the season.

LSU Tigers forward Aneesah Morrow (24) reacts to being fouled by the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Photo: Imagn

Mikaylah Williams added 13 points for the Tigers, who will next face the sixth-seeded Florida State Seminoles in the second round. Williams shot 4-of-7 from the field, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. She also had five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes.

Fellow starter Sa'Myah Smith nearly matched Morrow's double-double feat, recording 10 points, eight rebounds and one assist against the Aztecs. Shayeann Day-Wilson and Mjracle Sheppard delivered off the bench, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.

