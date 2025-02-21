Flau'jae Johnson Stats Tonight - How did the LSU star fare vs Georgia? (Feb. 20) 

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson led her team in scoring once again earlier on Thursday, Feb. 20. Her contributions aided the current No. 7 team in the nation to their 11th win of SEC play, No. 26 overall, against the unranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs 79-63 at home as they stay amongst the top of the best schools in the 2024-2025 season.

In 32 minutes of action, Johnson dropped a team-high 21 points on 8-for-20 shooting to go along with two rebounds, two assists and three steals as she continues to be one of the veterans for the Kim Mulkey-coached squad.

The Savannah, Georgia native got an assist on LSU's first score, which was a Sa'Myah Smith three-pointer at the 9:13 mark. She then missed her first few attempts from the field but connected on a 3-pointer with three minutes remaining. While Johnson still struggled to find her groove on offense, the Tigers still capped off the first quarter ahead by eight, 20-12.

Johnson's next make came at the 6:40 mark of the second period giving her team a 29-16 advantage. From there, she'd contribute on the glass and eventually set herself up for a layup that capped off the first half in her team's favor by 37-30.

She then made another lay-in the opening minute of the third frame, before getting a couple of steals. At the 5:54 mark, Johnson knocked down a couple of freebies before producing rebounds once again. The junior ended the third period with a 3-ball to give the Tigers a 13-point edge, 58-45, going into the final quarter.

Looking to finish the game strong, Johnson helped her teammates score with her playmaking. Another three-ball and a close shot capped off the third-year standout's night, as her contributions, along with the remarkable overall play of LSU, earned them a 13-point triumph over Georgia, 79-63.

Here's a closer look at Flau'jae Johnson's final stat line for the win over the Lady Bulldogs:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Flau'jae Johnson 32 21 2 2 3 0 8-20 3-9 2-2 0 3

Flau'jae Johnson matches Bob Starkey's donation to Kay Yow Cancer Fund

In a goodwill gesture, Flau'jae Johnson reportedly matched the monetary donations of LSU Tigers assistant tactician Bob Starkey and his wife Sherie during the win over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs. Before the matchup, Starkey posted on X/Twitter that he and his wife would be donating $1 to the fund for every LSU student who was in attendance for the home game.

Following the all-out positive victory, Johnson and the rest of the Tigers look to finish off the regular season strong starting with the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats on the road on Sunday.

